A woman went viral after she squeezed herself into a Checkers Sixty60 onesie meant for children

The woman made the outfit more fashionable by pairing it with sunglasses and a cute pair of heels

Social media users were in stitches after seeing the lady in the onesie and also thought she rocked the outfit

A woman had the internet laughing when she squeezed into a Checkers Sixty60 onesie. Images: @feziledhlamini_ / X, Westend61 / Getty Images

After Checkers Sixty60 introduced a range of merchandise, including a onesie, on the market, many parents felt forced to buy the items for their children. However, it seems some of Mzansi's youth also have their eyes on the apparel.

In a hilarious video posted on TikTok, a woman - who uses the handle @danieleduplesizzle on the app - showed the internet that she, too, wanted in on the branded outfit.

The lady says in the video that although the onesie is meant for children to wear, she feels the store should start selling it in adult sizes.

Pairing the onesie with sunglasses and a pair of heels and giving viewers a complete look at her outfit, the woman tells the internet:

"Guys, call me Sixty60 right now the way I am absolutely delivering!"

She also added in her caption:

"I'm a size 9-10 if anyone was wondering."

Watch the video below:

Woman delights netizens with Checkers Sixty60 outfit

With the video garnering tens of thousands of views, social media users could not help but share their laughs in the comment section.

@mariosbigleftnipl provided the woman with some fashion advice:

"I'm telling you a statement belt, and it'll be working!"

@rootrevival found amusement in the video and said:

"Oh my goodness, standing ovation. This was absolutely flawless. Well done, and thank you for the laugh!"

Curious about the direction other big brands take, @chantiedisney commented:

"I wonder if Uber Eats makes these outfits. I would love one."

@hancharless loved the outfit and said:

"No, you slayed this."

The Checkers South Africa TikTok account also showered the woman with compliments:

"How many letters in Checkers? ATE!."

Woman rocks Checkers Sixty60 onesie

