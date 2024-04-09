A woman left Mzansi in stitches after she wore a Checkers Sixty60 outfit in a TikTok video

The lady hilariously struck a pose with her onesie and matched it with Sixty60 bags

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and wanting the fit for themselves

A lady hilariously squeezed herself into a Sixty60 outfit. Images: @Bloomberg, @PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

A lady wore the Checkers Sixty60 onesie in a hilarious TikTok video, leaving South African online users with a good laugh.

In the clip uploaded by @uncnsoredlele, she can be seen standing and striking a pose for the camera in her Sixty60 outfit. The woman was even carrying Checkers paper bags to match her fit.

Since its debut, the outfit has had South Africans in stitches. Many said that Checkers is doing the most because they started with toys for kids, and now they are making onesies. Some said the retail store is determined to make citizens, including the bundle of joys, their employees.

Woman hilariously rocks Sixty60 outfit

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers wanted to get the Sixty60 outfit for themselves

The video garnered over 6k likes, with many online users laughing at the outfit. Some gave suggestions, saying the outfit could be great for Halloween.

@kayyyy_yoyo20 suggested:

"Wear this for Halloween with the small bike."

@Delight Ngwenya wanted it for themselves:

"I wanna get one so bad ."

@Ashiteimasu felt envious:

"I'm next."

@Jess commented:

"Where can I buy this , asking for a friend."

@Little Miss Tabudi said:

"Rocking up to his house in this >> instead of a trenchcoat and lingerie ."

@Leetty_Mkh asked:

"Why does it fit you as a grown woman? or did they make more sizes."

@zeze.mufasa joked:

"Power rangers is that you??"

Young man rocks outfit made out of Checkers Sixty60 bags

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who made an outfit using Checkers Sixty60 bags.

In the video uploaded by @ndiwavho.couture, he shows off the Checkers bags before cutting them. He then flaunted the finished piece, which wowed netizens. The piece included a top that shows off one's figure and a mini skirt. It also consists of a royal hat.

