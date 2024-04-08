A Johannesburg woman shared her budget-friendly winter jacket haul in a viral TikTok video

The clip gained over 698,000 views as netizens inquired about her services and the stores' locations

Fashion enthusiasts rejoiced over the affordable yet trendy finds, sparking a flurry of comments

A woman showed off budget-friendly winter jackets in a viral video. Image: @thandohcollection/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

Meet a savvy Johannesburg fashionista who recently took TikTok by storm with her wallet-friendly fashion haul.

SA woman shows winter jacket

She @thandohcollection flaunted the collection of winter jackets. The jackets are apparently the same as those sold by popular brands Zara and H&M and are priced at an incredible stock price of R290 each.

The TikTok video quickly gained momentum, racking up an impressive 698,000 views in just a short period.

Clothing video sparks curiosity

As the video circulated, curious viewers flooded the comments section with inquiries about how they could get their hands on these stylish yet affordable jackets.

Watch the video below:

Fashion inquiries galore

Enthusiastic viewers were captivated by the fashionable finds and were eager to learn more about the woman behind the video. They bombarded the comments section with questions about her services as a clothing runner.

See the reactions below:

@flobranded32 said:

"She is a reliable runner. I bought several things in December. Love her and I'm in the Free State."

@Didi asked:

"How much is your runner fee?"

@Thapsi wrote:

"I need two and am also in Joburg. Where are you located?"

@Zimmy posted:

"How much is each if not bought by stock price?"

@MissHlu stated:

"Haibo why are you gatekeeping where in JHB it is?"

@user1983390879163 added:

"I like the first one size M what are the other colours?"

@pamelapee mentioned:

"I’m in Katlehong, please be my runner, I need the black jacket. "

@queenleshwagalang added:

"I love that fluffy one at the back the grey one how much is it?"

Jet shopping haul shows winter teddy coats

Similarly, Briefly News reported that in the fashion world, trends come and go, but some have the power to captivate millions. A popular fashion influencer recently took Mzansi by storm with her winter shopping haul from Jet.

She focused on showing netizens trending coats from the clothing store. The influencer's video showed her latest purchases which quickly went viral, garnering attention and praise from fashion enthusiasts across Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News