Three young ladies were spotted working as mannequins. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @chillwithmat/TikTok

Three young women have caused a stir on social media after being hired as human mannequins for a retail store in South Africa.

Woman hired as store mannequins

In a TikTok video shared by @chillwithmat, they are seen standing behind the display window and posing in various outfits. The models captured the attention of shoppers who stopped to admire the clothes.

Living mannequins amaze Mzansi

South Africans online were also amazed and intrigued by the living mannequins. The clip clocked more than 548,000 views and hundreds of comments in less than three days.

Watch the video below:

Standing still amid the gawkers

Many are wondering how much the women were being paid for their unique gig. Some joked that fail at the job of keeping still for the duration of working hours,

See some comments below:

@amandacele101 said:

"Someone said imagine your boyfriend passes with another girl. I’d quit the job."

@Sharonmag_ wrote:

"I wouldn't survive ngoba I'm always laughing. "

@Motshidisi shared:

"I once did this for Woollies back in the day. "

@blaqqpanda asked:

"What did they say during the interview? "

@Ayoh posted:

"For how many hours when doing this job? I'm just curious."

@di.non commented:

"Justice for the one in the middle's shoulders cause they're both being used as armrests! "

@NtobekoWalaza highlighted:

"The white dress girl is fighting laughter. You cannot trick me. "

@Lethabo shared:

"I can only do it if they give me a chair because my low iron can never."

