A video of a South African teacher standing with numerous boxes of pizzas has gone viral on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows how the kind educator decided to treat her class to a special lunch

While some netizens wondered how much the pizzas cost in total, others commended the woman on her kindness

A thoughtful South African teacher went the extra mile to put a smile on her learners' faces.

A South African teacher bought her learners pizza for lunch. Image: @morichmodipa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sweet teacher buys her class lunch

@morichmodipa posted a video on TikTok showing her standing with several Debonairs pizza boxes in front of her.

In the clip, she is heard explaining that she wanted to make her learners happy by treating them to a special pizza lunch instead of eating their regular lunches.

Kindness makes the world go around and according to Edutopia, it truly changes the environment in the classroom and school. Being a kind teacher helps students feel welcomed, cared for, and loved.

Mzansi netizens commend teacher on her selfless act

When it comes to learning, the importance of great teachers can't be underestimated, Queensland Brain Institute states.

Many South Africans were impressed with the teacher's generous gesture and commended her. Others couldn't help but wonder how much she paid for all the pizzas.

Makoena Masipa replied:

"Salary yonke mos."

nyikodaphneynkuna wrote:

"This reminds me of buying pizza for student nurses. They work so hard, shame ."

SISIPHO…MAHLABA said:

"She spent R1564 danko ."

Sphesihle Hlatshwayo wrote:

"But when I was a learner we didn’t get such as learners ❤️."

user3630261441095 replied:

"You are the best teacher; God bless you."

jamelamathy commented:

"It's the thought that counts. Thank you for treating our kids, ma'am , may God increase where you took from."

Malatji Malatji responded:

"That's great. How much did you spend?"

