A South African woman has decided to quit drinking alcohol and is sharing her journey on TikTok

The woman posted a video of herself pouring a bottle of Savanna cider down the drain, declaring that she is no longer controlled by alcohol

Netizens have reacted to the video with mixed reactions, with some applauding the woman for her decision and others criticising her for wasting good alcohol

A South African woman has decided to turn over a new leaf by quitting alcohol.

A woman decided to let go of the hold that alcohol has over her by disposing of her savanna. Image: @nyameka_vakele/TikTok

Woman takes bold step to stop drinking

A video posted on TikTok by @nyameka_vakele shows her pouring a bottle of Savanna cider down the drain of a sink.

In the footage she declares that she rejects the alcoholic drink and will no longer allow it to dictate her.

"You are no longer my comforter. You have no control over my life. I don't like or accept the way you make me feel," she wrote in the video.

WebMD states moderate social drinking can be enjoyable and help you connect with others. However, drinking alone or too much can become unhealthy. If you can't control your drinking, it could lead to alcohol use disorder. Giving up alcohol can help you focus on your relationships, work, and health. It can also ease depression and anxiety and boost your self-esteem.

Sobriety is worth celebrating because it is a major accomplishment. According to Rehabs.com, it takes a lot of strength and determination to overcome addiction and to live a sober life. Sobriety can lead to many benefits, such as improved physical and mental health, stronger relationships, and a better quality of life.

Netizens react to the video with differing views

While some netizens applauded the young woman for taking a bold step to improve her life, others criticised her for wasting good alcohol. Check out some of the comments below:

akhona_zoe said:

"Ngome kanje shembe."

user7303989958696 commented:

"Eyih bafethu nokuchitha ipercent."

Olwethu Thandour responded:

"Ngabe uyi donatile."

MashigoX commented:

"Fourth weekend sober. Body, spirit and mind... it feels great."

Tasley_N commented:

"I’ve been sober for 24 hours and still pushing."

Koktailer said:

"I don't see myself doing that ."

QUEENBREEMABOS wrote:

"A win is a win. Two years since, I've never looked back. I'm not even thirsty for it."

Julz hair commented:

"Three months sober, anxiety much better ."

Emtee celebrates 10 years of alcohol sobriety

In another story, Briefly News reported that Emtee has achieved a huge personal triumph by being 10 years clean from alcohol.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to share the amazing news and received encouragement from fans and peers. The news comes at the wake of Emtee announcing the lineup for the Emtee & Friends concert scheduled for 9 September.

Emtee shared the news that he has been sober from alcohol for 10 years and expressed his pride in abstaining from alcohol for such a lengthy period.

Source: Briefly News