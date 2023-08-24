Rapper Emtee has been clean from alcohol for 10 years and celebrated the news with his followers

The Roll Up rapper shared his triumph on Twitter and referred to alcohol as the devil

Emtee has finally given the green light for his one-man show and shared the lineup for his upcoming Emtee & Friends concert

Emtee says that he's proud of being off alcohol for 10 years and calls the substance 'the devil'. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee has achieved a huge personal triumph by being 10 years clean from alcohol. The rapper took to his Twitter page to share the amazing news and received encouragement from fans and peers. The news comes at the wake of Emtee announcing the lineup for the Emtee & Friends concert scheduled for 9 September.

Emtee celebrates a decade of sobriety

Emtee the news that he has been sober from alcohol for 10 years and expressed his pride in abstaining from alcohol for such a lengthy period.

"Mane I’m proud of myself. 10 years sober from alcohol. That thing is the devil."

Fans congratulated the rapper on his achievement, many saying they're proud of him:

Other followers weren't as impressed, seeing that Emtee still indulges in a different drug of choice.

Crazymort1 said:

"You still have lean and dope in your system, you ain't sober."

@Tebelelo_Lico asked:

"What about lean?"

Sabelo_cele09 responded:

"You once said you were sober from smoking, then two days later you went live uzibhemela."

zolamavuso0 criticised:

"But you're always high..."

@tum09090 added:

"Quit smoking, my brother."

The rapper has been accused of using drugs on multiple occasions. Though he has been faced with countless criticism for his actions, many hope that Emtee will be moving in the right direction.

Emtee returns to the studio

Emtee has been working more on collaborations than independent songs, making fans wonder if he will ever drop his own music.

The rapper recently had fans excited over the possibility of his DIY 3 album finally being released.

Big Hustle also joined forces with popular producer Jay Smash in his latest single, Friends, ahead of the beatmaker's debut album.

Emtee reveals lineup for Emtee & Friends

Over the years, Emtee's fans have manifested the hopes of one day attending the rapper's one-man show.

Emtee announced his long-awaited concert and finally shared the show's lineup with the likes of Maglera Doe Boy and Sosh Plata hitmaker, Loatinover Pounds.

Mzansi celebs embrace sobriety

In a recent report, Briefly News gave insight into comedian Trevor Gumbi's decision to quit alcohol and Mzansi's encouraging words to the beloved funny man.

Beauty influencer and content creator, Mihlali Ndamase also shed light on her journey to sobriety and what led to the decision.

Source: Briefly News