A woman who owns eight stands in central Fouriesburg wants to partner with developers to create essential community services instead of selling for personal profit

The historic Free State border town has lost its bank, high school, and other essential services

The properties could accommodate a supermarket, clinic, high school, truck stop, and more to serve the growing cross-border trade with landlocked Lesotho

Mrs Naidoo, a woman from Free State, wants to share her empty plots of land to uplift her deteriorating town, Fouriesburg. Images: Supplied

In the quiet town of Fouriesburg, nestled in the eastern Free State just 10 kilometres from the Lesotho border, a remarkable story of community spirit is unfolding. Venilla Rajesperi Naidoo, who owns eight stands in the heart of this historic town, is offering her land for community development rather than pursuing personal profit.

The woman, who lived in Fouriesburg for 25 years from 1993 to 2018, has witnessed the gradual decline of essential services in this once-thriving border town. With banks closing, the high school shutting down, and basic amenities disappearing, she has decided to take action.

A town rich in history, poor in services

According to SAhistory, Fouriesburg served as a temporary capital during the Second Boer War and was recognised as South Africa's Kwela Town of the Year in 2013. However, beneath this recognition lies a community struggling with basic needs.

"Fouriesburg is a nature haven with beautiful landscapes, but it's heartbreaking to see how the town has deteriorated," she explains.

Despite constant cross-border trade with landlocked Lesotho and tourists passing through the Caledonspoort border post, the town cannot capitalise on these opportunities due to poor infrastructure and a lack of numerous services.

"We don't have facilities to support this growth," she notes.

On the other hand, another pressing issue facing Fouriesburg is the closure of its high school. Children can only complete their education up to Grade 7 locally, forcing families to make difficult choices.

"Parents now have to send their children either to Bethlehem or Ficksburg, creating a financial burden with transport costs. The alternative is the local informal settlement school, but it only offers education in Sesotho, leaving English-speaking students without options."

This issue is forcing young people to leave the town permanently, contributing to a brain drain that hampers development prospects even further.

Mrs Naidoo wants to offer her land to benefit the community in Fouriesburg. Images: Supplied

Eight stands and endless possibilities

Venilla stated that her eight properties have significant potential for community development. Two properties currently have buildings, one housing a mortuary and another serving as her residence. The remaining six vacant stands offer a blank canvas for community-focused development.

"These properties are situated in the heart of Fouriesburg, not far from the Maluti Mountains," she describes. "With proper planning and infrastructure, there's potential for a supermarket, healthcare clinic, pharmacies, and most importantly, educational facilities.

"The town also desperately needs a truck stop to accommodate the constant flow of cargo vehicles waiting for clearing documentation to cross into Lesotho. Currently, these trucks create traffic chaos and safety concerns as they park along commercial streets, hindering business flow."

A vision born from loss

Her motivation to share rather than sell stems from personal tragedy and community values. After her husband's death from cancer, she was left to raise young children alone while managing their businesses. Financial constraints, after more medical battles and eventually losing one of her children, prevented her from developing the properties independently.

"I've learned over the years the importance of giving back," she reflects. "My children and I have decided to participate in community development not just for the betterment of society, but because we understand that helping others ultimately benefits everyone."

Her vision extends beyond mere development. She wants to create lasting change that will serve generations to come.

"The legacy I want to leave behind is to be remembered as someone who dedicated her blessings to better her community," she says with evident emotion. "I want to leave a lasting source of benefits that will uplift generations to come - giving them ways to find meaningful work, start businesses, and gain access to education and resources they don't currently have."

The list of missing services in Fouriesburg reads like a basic town planning checklist: no bank (FNB closed its doors), no proper supermarket for fresh produce, no healthcare facility, no high school, not enough places of leisure, no shopping centres, malls, or truck stops. Residents regularly travel to Bethlehem or Ficksburg for medical care, banking, and shopping. And, these journeys cost time and money that many cannot afford.

"People shouldn't have to look for every need outside the town. I one day see Fouriesburg supporting itself; kids getting the education they deserve, easy access to supermarkets and healthcare facilities. The town should be self-sustaining."

A woman from the Free State is calling on influential people to assist her with bringing back Fouriesburg to its former glory. Images: Supplied

Tourism potential untapped

Fouriesburg's location makes it a natural gateway to popular destinations like Clarens and Golden Gate Highlands National Park. However, the lack of hospitality infrastructure is another issue which causes tourists to simply pass through without contributing to the local economy.

"Tourism could definitely improve Fouriesburg by creating employment and developing the town," she acknowledges. "My vacant properties could provide substantial space to develop hospitality training centres or accommodation facilities."

Looking for partners, not profit

Rather than seeking the highest bidder for her valuable central properties, she's looking for development partners who share her community vision.

"I don't really have any specific person in mind. I'm looking for someone who shares the same vision as me in uplifting and developing the community," she explains. "Small towns are the way to go these days - there's a wide range of opportunities for investors to benefit from, with practically no competition."

She believes the project would be attractive to potential partners because it offers the chance to bring essential services to an underserved community while building a sustainable business.

For those interested in rural development or community partnerships, she offers direct contact and suggests coordination with Dihlabeng, the local municipality. Mr L.P. Ncala, the Unit Manager of the Fouriesburg municipality, can provide additional information about which services would benefit the town most.

Her message to potential partners is simple but powerful:

"This town and its people are worth investing in. There's a lot of potential and local talent that just needs to be guided and given a fighting chance."

A woman from the Free State is looking for potential partners who will help her uplift the Fouriesburg community. Images: Supplied

A community ready to rise

The demographics of Fouriesburg are 96.5% Black African, with Sesotho as the main language, reflecting its position as a border community. However, the landowner emphasises that development must serve everyone.

"We all are equal and we should all live in an environment that is safe and caters for us all," she insists. "A good school has to be in place as a priority."

She envisions an inclusive educational system where Afrikaans, Zulu, Sesotho and other native language speakers can all come together in the same schools.

"This way, there's inclusion, and society learns to work together. Learners build close relationships from a young age, so there's no strain between different language communities," she explains.

With cross-border opportunities presenting constant potential for economic integration, expanded trade, and increased tourism, Fouriesburg stands ready for transformation. It just needs partners willing to invest in community development rather than quick profits.

For a town that once served as a temporary capital and earned recognition as Town of the Year, the future could be bright again if the right partnerships emerge to unlock the potential that one generous landowner is ready to share.

