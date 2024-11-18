eThekwini Municipality will spend R4.4 million to erect a statue commemorating the arrival of indentured Indians in South Africa

The Indians, who are the ancestors of the current Indian community in the country, arrived in 1860 to work on a sugar cane plantation

South Africans slammed the expenditure and called on the government to use the money for more constructive means

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL—South Africans are not happy that the eThekwini Municipality is spending over R4 million to erect a monument commemorating the arrival of indentured Indians in the late 19th century.

eThekwini spends millions on statue

According to SABC News, the Municipality has set R4.4 million aside to construct a monument to celebrate the arrival of the indentured Indians in 1860. However, the City's mayor, Cyril Xaba, said disagreements over the monument's nature prevent its construction.

Xaba believed that different parties in the Municipality agreed with the monument. However, he noted that differences still exist, and he hoped they would be resolved to advance the project.

South Africans slam the monument

Netizens on Facebook, though, were displeased that millions would be spent on the monument.

Themba Mofokeng said:

"So much has happened in eThekwini due to floods. Has the municipality sorted all of that out? Has it completed building people's houses, bridges and roads?"

Pravesh Singh said:

"A waste of money. Money that could have been used to help those in need."

Julie Strydom said:

"And the monument will only actually cost R100,000 and will not be completed in 10 years."

Lukhwazi Sobahle said:

"People have no jobs. Some go to bed hungry. The money can be used to aid kids who cannot access tertiary education due to financial difficulties. Please put the money to good use."

