A South African content creator shared his journey of building a new home for his mother, showing the before photos and the planning stage of the project

The TikTok user, who works as a brand ambassador for the Omoda car brand, documented the delivery of building materials and the initial stages of construction

Social media users praised his efforts, with many noting how content creators often prioritise improving their family homes when they start earning good money

One content creator shared a post showing the process of building a home for his mother.



A young man from Johannesburg shared a heartwarming video in April, showing the start of his journey to build his mother a brand new home.

Content creator @katlego.pilane15, who is known for his posts and work as a brand ambassador for the Omoda car brand, posted a TikTok video showing the start of his home-building project for his mother.

The video first shows his mum's old house, which looked dated and in need of modernisation. The footage then captures a truck delivering building materials, including sand and cement. Workers can be seen unloading materials and storing them in the garage.

Katlego also appears in the video reviewing the house plans, giving viewers a glimpse of how much effort and planning are going into this special project for his mother.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The culture of giving back

This type of generosity is common in South African culture, where many young people make it a priority to help their parents once they start earning good money. Building or renovating a family home is seen as one of the most meaningful ways to show appreciation.

As a content creator, Katlego likely earns a decent income that allows him to take on such a big project. Content creators in South Africa typically earn R240,000 per year on average, translating to approximately R20,000 per month. Those just starting might make around R180,000 yearly, while experienced creators can earn up to R372,000 per year.

His role as a brand ambassador for a car company would likely boost his income even further, making it possible for him to fund this building project for his mum.

Social media reactions

The video touched many hearts online, with followers praising Katlego for his dedication to his mother:

@🎀 Chikare 🎀 commented:

"Knowing my Limpopo people 😭If I post such things, I won't see the next sunrise… This is beautiful and motivating."

@Nonj_Langa❤️ observed:

"One thing about content creators, they will fix their homes before anything ❤️👏"

@Nonhlanhla Jele 😍❤️ wrote:

"The content we signed up for🥺🥺🥺"

@Nkuli shared:

"Well done!! You inspire me every day..."

@Thando🌺 praised:

"No one inspires me like you do, recently it was your car, now this😩❤️❤️"

@Aphiwe Ngcobo blessed:

"May your pocket overflow as you continue with beautiful projects you have started 🙏🏾🙌🏾"

@minenhle🥰 joked:

"The way you're doing well, the search bar is 'Katlego Pilane's job" 😂. Keep up the good work!"

