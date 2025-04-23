An Mpumalanga builder shared the impressive journey of constructing a house from empty land to a completed home with modern design features

An Mpumalanga construction business owner has left social media users amazed after sharing a video in mid-March, showing the step-by-step process of building a house from the ground. Content creator @willard.mashaba.1, who offers building and renovation services, posted the impressive transformation that takes viewers from empty land to a beautiful, modern home.

The video begins with workers preparing the land, digging the ground, and filling the foundation before laying the first bricks. The team uses face bricks on the exterior walls and blocks for the interior as they quickly bring the structure to life.

"Look at what we did here! Built this house from scratch..." read the caption on the viral post.

From foundation to finished home

The time-lapse footage shows the rapid progress as walls rise from the foundation, with door frames being installed to create the layout of what appears to be a spacious home. The construction crew works efficiently, with the skeletal structure taking shape before viewers' eyes.

As the building progresses, the team adds decorative pillars to enhance the exterior design and give the home a more modern, stylish appearance. The finished shell features contemporary roof designs that add to the overall appeal of the property.

While the video primarily focuses on the external construction process, stopping short of showing the plastering and interior finishes, the transformation from empty plot to house structure is impressive enough to capture attention.

The content creator, who specialises in house plans, construction, renovation, plastering, tiling, ceiling installation, roofing, carpentry, and electrical work, regularly shares his projects on social media to showcase his building expertise.

What followers had to say

The post received many comments from impressed social media users, with some offering their professional opinions on the construction work.

@Boneyface Kandlela admitted:

"At first it looked clumsy, but wow, what a beautiful thing!"

@Lorraine Mabaso simply stated:

"Beautiful work."

@King Mdletje commented:

"Amen!"

@Phelelani Phele offered some constructive feedback:

"There are a few errors where one can see small pieces of blocks along the straight line. I would have waited for it to dry properly before I put more lines on top of the lintol so that it doesn't bend or kinda twist. Other than that, it looks cool."

@Mkhangeli Komanisi praised:

"Great work, very well done👏👏🙏❤️"

