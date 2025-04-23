An Eastern Cape woman proudly showed off her newly built house with modern features, celebrating her beautiful, large white tiles with grey streaks

An Eastern Cape woman has gone viral after posting a video proudly showing off her nearly completed home. The content creator, who goes by the Facebook handle @tequeiro.magwashu, took viewers on a tour of her modern house while expressing gratitude for how far she's come in her building journey.

In the video posted in mid-April, the excited homeowner can be seen walking barefoot through her spacious new house, showing off the beautiful large white tiles with grey streaks running through them. The modern structure features many windows and plastered walls, with only the ceilings and paintwork still waiting to be completed.

"Ithemba liyaphilisa, uphela kwethemba kuphela kobom. 🙏 Tiles done by Brian 0604225882," she captioned her post.

Benefits of building your own home

Many South Africans are now choosing to build their own homes rather than buying existing properties, and for good reasons. Building from scratch allows homeowners to design exactly what they want without compromising.

Building a new home ensures that everything from materials to installations is brand new. This reduces maintenance issues, such as problems with wiring, roof leaks, or outdated features that often come with older homes.

The woman's pride in her new tiling shows how satisfying it can be to choose your own finishes. Building also lets homeowners save money in the long run by avoiding costly renovations to make an existing house match their vision.

Being able to choose your layout, design, paint colours, ceiling materials, and floor tiles gives homeowners complete control over their living space. This freedom to create a personalised home is one of the biggest advantages of building rather than buying.

Mzansi's reactions

The comments section was filled with positive messages as friends and followers celebrated the woman's achievement.

@Vuyolwethu Nhana Dayimani wrote:

"Beautiful baby! Congratulations 😍😍"

@Tiny Juju Moloi praised:

"Ooh yes, it must be God only for putting your trust in Him."

@Maningi KamaDzana Ndovela exclaimed:

"Wow! God is great."

@Zandile Maphekula shared:

"Well done girl ❤️"

@Tiny Juju Moloi added:

"Congratulations, leader."

@Sawakazi Hani-Mtimka commented:

"Beautiful tiles!"

