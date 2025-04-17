A lady shared that she bought her mom a house, and South Africans adored the reaction the stunned parent had

The woman took the mom on a long journey to distract her, then showed her a home, announcing that it was hers

People across Mzansi loved the gesture and applauded her for being such a sweet and caring daughter

South Africans were proud of a lady who bought her mom a new home. Images: theemajozi

A woman decided to surprise her mom by buying a house for her. The lady took her mother to view other houses until she unveiled the new home she had bought for her. The parent stood in utter disbelief and couldn't believe that the house was hers. South Africans were so proud of the lady for doing something so kind and generous for her mom.

A loving daughter

TikTokker theemajozi shared the clip of her mom's reaction that brought joy to many South Africans. The mother was so speechless when she saw her new home, and the lady shared the clip of her mom's response with a caption that read:

"My mother's reaction when she first got the news."

See a screenshot of the video below:

The happiness continues

In a second clip shared by the woman, the mother can be seen embracing her new home with no issue. It shows the daughter unlocking the door of her mom's home and the pair walking in. The mother was holding flowers the entire time and was so happy to see her new crib.

As soon as she walked into the house, a rush of emotions flooded her, and she then hugged her daughter. South Africans adored both videos and praised the daughter for her sweet and kind gesture.

Read the comments below:

zamarangs said:

"I work with your mom she is so humble wangixoxela that you bought her a house siyambongela cc she deserves this."

Tlhologelo Makotanya mentioned:

"Congratulations sisi❤️Why are our mothers so nonchalant? They don’t show emotions."

Snethemba commented:

"I’m happy your mom appreciate her new home🏡 My mom does not love the house🏡 That I bought. I don’t know what else to do 🥺"

ntowkiie_M shared:

"Omg this is beautiful, may your pockets never run dry ♥️"

Lindz posted:

"I don't know you, but I cried watching this because this is a big deal. I pray God blesses you abundantly for what you did for your mother sis 🙏🏾 Mama deserves this 👑🙌🏾"

Kamo Mahlangu said:

"You can clearly see the mom is in disbelief, does not mean she is not happy bathong. Congratulations to you and your mom."

Siyanda mentioned:

"Ncooow🥰 This is so great and may the Lord God bless you abundance... Who knew a black child can be able to do such a great thing! Mncwaaa for great work sisi."

