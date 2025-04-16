A lady was pulled over by the cops and began to use some reverse psychology by being enthusiastic about the situation

The woman shares a ton of lifestyle content, including vlogs, the outfits she wears and the places she visits

South Africans loved the clip and commented on how excited she was, while others laughed at the video

A lady was excited after a cop pulled her over and South Africans loved her use of reverse psychology. Images: x_presh

Source: TikTok

A woman got pulled over by a cop and shared how she had never experienced the situation before with excitement in her voice. She then enthusiastically gave the police man a high five, and South Africans stated that she was using reverse psychology on the calm man.

An unconventional situation

TikTokker x_presh shared the clip of the situation, which happened at night. She shared the clip with a caption that read:

"Just a girl and a cop 🤣💛"

While he lady talks, you can see that the demeanour of the cop becomes more relaxed as the lady continues to talk to her. He takes her license and just listens to what she has to say.

See the video below:

A woman of taste

When looking at the woman's TikTok account, the lady loves sharing lifestyle content and mini vlogs. Several fashion-oriented videos can be found on her account, with one of her most viewed videos being about some fashion finds. One of her recent clips is of a mini vlog, which involved her participating in some Pilates.

The woman loves showing off her interests. Image: Gatot Adriansyah

Source: Getty Images

Another vlog she shared shows her doing some evening grocery shopping in a picturesque store. The lady has a sporty side. She shared a clip of her partaking in some paddle, a sport that has become quite popular in some parts of the country. South Africans loved the energy the lady had in the video with the cop and showed her some love.

Read the comments below:

Sanaa💫 said:

"lool I got stopped first day driving, I even struggled to drive off on a steep hill with a brand new car."

𝓐𝓶𝓪𝔂𝓪🦋 shared:

"I got stopped once after 8 months having my licence and it was a nice feeling to give my card."

Nare Montja mentioned:

"That officer is definitely a girl dad. The way he just let you go is priceless 🔥"

nicd_nicolux commented:

'“Am so excited to give it to you” were you still referring to the license my sister?😭'

wrestlingfangirl( Duduzile M) posted:

'Shem the pause before the high five??? I'm sure he was thinking " hebana"😭'

That_girl_T said:

"I thought I was the only one who does this 😂😂 lol yoh."

Noluthando mentioned:

"Mina they stop me cause of Polo but never ask for licence 😅"

lungeloaphiwe shared:

"The first time I got stopped I almost got arrested 😭"

A man strolling the streets of Mzansi got people intrigued because of his striking resemblance to John Wick.

Source: Briefly News