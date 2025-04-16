South Africans were floored by a man who let his intrusive thoughts win and clung to a moving helicopter

His family and friends were stunned by his behaviour and watched him jump off the aircraft, landing in somebody’s yard

Social media users assumed that he watched way too much TV, as they excused his wild behaviour

A village man from South Africa went viral on TikTok after a video of him clinging onto a moving helicopter surfaced online.

The man embodied a movie star as he grabbed the aircraft and eventually hopped off, landing in somebody’s yard.

Man clings to moving helicopter

South African villagers were stunned to see a helicopter in their community and gathered to watch it. One ambitious gentleman let his intrusive thoughts get the best of him when he got the idea of clinging to the aircraft.

Just as the helicopter began to take off, the gentleman went for it and enjoyed a free ride for a few minutes before he hopped off and landed in somebody’s yard. His neighbours were stunned by his unusual behaviour and watched to witness his next move.

The chap acted as though everything was fine after he experienced a smooth landing, just like in the movies. He went on about his day as though nothing major had happened.

The person in the helicopter was stunned to see him and filmed the bizarre behaviour from their point of view. Social media users were amazed by what could have turned into a tragic event and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by man’s helicopter ride

Social media users were stunned by the man’s behaviour and shared:

@Nokuvela commented:

“Am I toxic for thinking this looks fun?”

@Malooks35 decided:

“He watches movies too much.”

@S R Tom thought of the worst:

“What happens when his hands sweat and his shoulders start giving up on him while the helicopter is flying above the sea?”

@〽️lilo🌟 said:

“I blame Tom Cruise.”

@Asanda On TikTok pointed out:

“Intrusive thoughts took over.”

@LisaNcumisa wondered:

“Would insurance and life policies cover this, though?”

@MaShandu💋 was floored:

“I had no business laughing this hard.”

@entle💗 confessed:

“My hands would fail me.”

@MODIPE MOFOKENG wondered:

“How do you explain this to your white friends?”

@Nkululeko Mnisi explained:

“ That is why I don't have time for watching movies, because you will end up doing such things, thinking it's a movie that you watched.”

@nokwazibhengu3 commented:

“So what happens the moment you realise you don't want to do this and you’re mid-air?”

