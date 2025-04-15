One South African youngster recently went viral after he climbed into a six-foot-deep grave to ensure that the coffin would land smoothly

The young man was doing his part as his family owned a funeral parlour and volunteered to step in

Social media users were outraged by the now-viral TikTok video and created a conversation in a thread of comments

South Africans were gagged after seeing a young man going into a six-foot-deep grave to ensure that the coffin would land smoothly underground.

The Mzansi man volunteered and made it his duty to ensure that the client received the best service from him and his family’s parlour.

Man climbs into six-foot grave

A South African family that owns a funeral parlour visited a nearby graveyard, and one of them felt the urge to inspect the six-foot-deep grave and ensure that the clients’ coffins would land smoothly. A young family member climbed into the burial hole as though he were getting buried.

The youngster‘s friend went to witness the unusual job position and filmed a video that he posted on TikTok. Many South Africans were outraged by what they saw and explained that the young man was bringing bad luck upon himself.

The friend who posted the now-viral video posted the clip with the caption:

“POV: Your homeboy’s family owns a funeral parlour, and he decided to check if the coffins would land softly.”

The brave man fulfilled his curiosity, with his family watching his foolish behaviour. South Africans shared that it is only acceptable for a twin to go into the grave before their sibling’s coffin enters. @Whela🩷 said:

“It might be that he is a twin. I’ve read somewhere that twins must go to the grave before the other twin gets buried. It’s a ritual.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Sangoma warns of spiritual consequences

An article by Daily Sun shared that sangoma Skhunisivuthemanzini Mkhize explained that it is extremely bad fortune to disturb the resting place of the departed. Mkhize’s warning came after graves in Johannesburg started sinking and urged that something be done about it soon:

“If left like that, the dead will be angry, and when they are angry, the living will suffer.”

Mzansi outraged by youngster

Social media users could not believe the young man’s behaviour and expressed themselves in the comments:

@Rendani K_M shared:

“I wouldn't try this. God would make me an example very fast.”

@Baby Kristel 🏳️‍🌈 ❤️ commented:

“You’re the first person to experience a burial before death.”

@_chella wondered:

“Is this not bad luck?”

@Montshioa Tshepi promised:

“Your dream will one day come true, my brother.”

@7million warned:

“What you’re doing is forbidden.”

@Roros Miss Mango asked:

“What kind of joke is this?”

