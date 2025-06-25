A woman's video went viral after she revealed a Cotton On factory outlet offering significant discounts on trendy clothing

South Africans embraced a TikTok reveal of a Cotton On factory outlet, highlighting the strong desire for affordable fashion in the current economic state.

A woman went viral after showcasing a Cotton On factory outlet with discounted stylish fashion pieces.

A South African woman has gone viral for sharing a hidden gem with fashion lovers, a Cotton On factory outlet offering major discounts. The TikTok video, posted by user @itsbabyness, gives viewers a walkthrough of the store, displaying trendy clothes at incredibly reduced prices.

The factory store is located at Atterbury Value Mart in Pretoria, and has items going for as little as R100. There is also another promotion of 3 sunglasses for R100. From jeans and basics to branded hoodies and accessories, she encourages viewers to take advantage of the sales. She also showed sandals that retail for the low price of R100, as well as trendy red heels.

Cotton On plug impresses Mzansi

The overwhelming interest highlighted how tough economic times have made affordable fashion a big win for Mzansi shoppers. With thousands of views, the clip proved that when it comes to scoring deals, South Africans love a good plug. Shoppers are now hoping more influencers reveal similar spots for budget-friendly fashion finds.

Many users flooded the comments section asking for directions, store details, and whether the deals were still available. Some even tagged their friends, encouraging them to plan shopping trips together. Others shared their finds and tips, transforming the comment thread into a mini fashion community.

The video also sparked conversations about the value of factory outlets and how they help stretch tight budgets without sacrificing style. In a time when every rand counts, content like this offers more than just fashion advice; it provides hope and practical solutions. With influencers highlighting affordable alternatives, more South Africans are gaining access to trendy looks without the usual hefty price tag. The timing of this information couldn’t have been better.

A local shopper shared a video revealing a Cotton On factory outlet with major deals, and it blew up online.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Chantalperumal3 asked:

"Which city is this store based in?"

Lee_Daboi said:

"Support for you, my friend. 🫂"

MT wrote:

"Where is the address?"

Roveena Mothiram said:

"Hi, this all the Mr Price in South Africa store."

Nails by Lax said:

"This store is in Atterbury Value Mart, by the way."

Rohan asked:

"Does the shop cater for men and women?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

