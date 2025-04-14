A woman in South Africa plugged online users on a store that sells high-end branded items

The hun unveiled the name of the shop, its location and showed off the various things that were being sold

South Africans went wild, flooding the comments section to gush over the place and ask questions

A woman in Mzansi shared the ultimate plug, leaving South Africans gushing in the comments.

A woman shared a Cape Town factory store with South Africans that sells high-end brands like Levi’s and Cotton On. Image: @nataliewera

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with factory clothing for less in CPT

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @nataliewera, gave viewers a glimpse into a store she shops at that offers discounted, high-quality clothing in Cape Town.

In a now-viral video, the woman takes viewers on a mini-tour of the shop, which appears to stock a wide range of factory clothing items from high-end brands such as Cotton On, Superbalist, Sassy Boy, Levis jeans and more for a surprisingly low price.

@nataliewera went on to disclose the name of the store — Solo Factory Shop — which she said is located in Salt River, Cape Town. The shop is fast becoming a hidden gem for fashion lovers looking to elevate their wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Taking to her TikTok caption @nataliewera said the following:

"This one’s for all my girlies looking for an affordable clothing outlet/factory store in Cape Town. If you want to give Access Park a break, check this spot out, but it's not that big."

She unveiled the trendy items on sale, including branded jackets, casual wear, and stylish footwear. South Africans were left impressed by both the affordability and the quality of the pieces.

Factory outlets are known for selling items at a fraction of the price, often due to overstock or minor manufacturing flaws. With the cost of living increasing, many South Africans are turning to these alternative shopping options to stay fashionable on a budget.

The woman’s plug has not only boosted traffic to the store but also sparked a broader conversation around affordable fashion in Mzansi.

Watch the video of the store below:

SA goes wild over trendy fashion store

People in South Africa took to the comments section to rave about the shop, with many customers saying the pieces they have found are in excellent condition, making it a worthwhile shopping destination.

Asiphesotyingwa2 said:

"Will definitely check it out. Thanks for the plug."

Razaan Desmore expressed:

"Wow, an awesome plug. I love that white dress. It's gorgeous."

Ssstargirl wrote:

"R400 for levis? I'm on my way."

EmeldaD expressed:

"Love this..picked up a few nice items for cheap. They had a promo last year..2 denim jackets for R150...total bargain."

DebraRams replied:

"This shop, wow…I bought myself some dresses."

Azraa commented:

"Girl, thank you!! I knew that place was moving mad. Superbalist's branded items (at daily offer prices) are the same price/cheaper than the brands you find at Access Park these days. Wild."

