Plug for Factory Shop Stocking Zara, Shein, and Bershka Clothing for Less in SA

A shop in SA has left peeps going gaga over Zara, Shein, and Bershka clothing on sale

In the video, the individual unveiled the price of the things being sold in the shop along with the name of the store

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

South Africans are going wild over a store selling top trendy items from popular brands like Zara, Shein, and Bershka.

A factory shop in South Africa unveiled their Zara, Shein, and Bershka clothing for less. Image: Plugchasers/ Instagram and Shein/TikTok

Source: UGC

Plug for factory shop stocking Zara, Shein and Bershka clothing

Shoppers looking for trendy fashion at affordable prices are in for a treat as a factory shop has been spotted stocking popular brands like Zara, Shein, and Bershka. The discovery has caused excitement among fashion lovers, with many eager to grab stylish pieces at a fraction of the usual cost.

The store, House of Brands, which has yet to be widely publicised, reportedly offers a variety of clothing items, including dresses, jeans, tops, and jackets from the sought-after brands. Customers who have already visited the shop claim that the prices are significantly lower than what is available in mainstream retail stores or online.

In the video posted by Plugchasers on Instagram one individual showcased the items she found, posting images of their purchases and praising the affordability. Some have noted that the stock rotates frequently, meaning shoppers need to visit regularly to find the best deals.

The rise of factory shops stocking international brands like Shein, Zara, and Bershka reflects the increasing demand for high-street fashion at lower prices. As the cost of living continues to rise, budget-conscious shoppers are always on the lookout for ways to stay stylish without breaking the bank.

The shop is located at 3 Cascade Crescent just outside of the Cascades Mall in Pietermaritzburg KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) they also deliver nationwide. While taking it to Instagram the store stated the following:

"All Shoes, Zara, Shein and Bershka items will be selling for R199 each for the month of January. Keep brands like Shein, Zara and Bershka along with other brands, this is a factory shop so your guaranteed to get some amazing deals."

Take a look at the video.

Mzansi goes wild over trendy fashion store

People in South Africa took to the comments section to rave about the shop, with many customers saying the pieces they have found are in excellent condition, making it a worthwhile shopping destination.

Ginjarh's said:

"You tell us about this place in January though ???? Ay anikho serious. do they have gents shoes?"

Naledinkosi5 wrote:

"Please come and open a branch in Johannesburg."

kylewoolley197 stated:

"Are there guys things as well?"

Naelasyed's inquired:

"Is online purchasing an option at your store."

one lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments. Sonja Stander, who uses the handle @sonjizzie on TikTok, took to the popular social media platform to plug South African shoppers with affordable items one might find at Zara on Shein's website.

Source: Briefly News