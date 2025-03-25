Plug for Factory Shop Stocking Zara, Shein, and Bershka Clothing for Less in SA
South Africans are going wild over a store selling top trendy items from popular brands like Zara, Shein, and Bershka.
Plug for factory shop stocking Zara, Shein and Bershka clothing
Shoppers looking for trendy fashion at affordable prices are in for a treat as a factory shop has been spotted stocking popular brands like Zara, Shein, and Bershka. The discovery has caused excitement among fashion lovers, with many eager to grab stylish pieces at a fraction of the usual cost.
The store, House of Brands, which has yet to be widely publicised, reportedly offers a variety of clothing items, including dresses, jeans, tops, and jackets from the sought-after brands. Customers who have already visited the shop claim that the prices are significantly lower than what is available in mainstream retail stores or online.
In the video posted by Plugchasers on Instagram one individual showcased the items she found, posting images of their purchases and praising the affordability. Some have noted that the stock rotates frequently, meaning shoppers need to visit regularly to find the best deals.
The rise of factory shops stocking international brands like Shein, Zara, and Bershka reflects the increasing demand for high-street fashion at lower prices. As the cost of living continues to rise, budget-conscious shoppers are always on the lookout for ways to stay stylish without breaking the bank.
The shop is located at 3 Cascade Crescent just outside of the Cascades Mall in Pietermaritzburg KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) they also deliver nationwide. While taking it to Instagram the store stated the following:
"All Shoes, Zara, Shein and Bershka items will be selling for R199 each for the month of January. Keep brands like Shein, Zara and Bershka along with other brands, this is a factory shop so your guaranteed to get some amazing deals."
Take a look at the video.
Mzansi goes wild over trendy fashion store
People in South Africa took to the comments section to rave about the shop, with many customers saying the pieces they have found are in excellent condition, making it a worthwhile shopping destination.
Ginjarh's said:
"You tell us about this place in January though ???? Ay anikho serious. do they have gents shoes?"
Naledinkosi5 wrote:
"Please come and open a branch in Johannesburg."
kylewoolley197 stated:
"Are there guys things as well?"
Naelasyed's inquired:
"Is online purchasing an option at your store."
Peeps plug SA with top-brand clothing for less
Source: Briefly News
