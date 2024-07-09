“Thank Me Later”: Woman Plugs Mzansi With Shein’s Affordable Zara Dupes

A young fashionista showed South African shoppers affordable garments she saw on the Shein website sold at Zara

The woman compared prices and even visited a Zara store in Johannesburg to show the exact dress she saw online

Social media users showed their gratitude in the comment section while sharing that they had already bought the affordable dupes

A woman showed people affordable items she saw on Shein's website that could be found at Zara. Images: @sonjizzie

A local woman told internet users she found similar fashionable garments from an international brand online for a cheaper price.

Sonja Stander, who uses the handle @sonjizzie on TikTok, took to the popular social media platform to plug South African shoppers with affordable items one might find at Zara on Shein's website.

The woman instructed people to open their Shein app and type 'Maija' in the search bar. She added:

"Don't click on any of the categories, and the storefront will come up."

As she scrolled, Sonja, based in Johannesburg, said the items looked like they came straight from Zara. She even spotted a stylish black dress for R271 on the app she had seen at the store a day before.

Determined to show viewers the same dress in the store, Sonja went to Zara and indicated that the dress would cost interested buyers R899.

A portion of Sonja's caption read:

"Thank me later."

Watch the video below:

Online users comment on Zara dupes

With the viewing count reaching almost half a million, hundreds of social media users took to Sonja's comment section to express their thoughts on the inexpensive fashion dupes they saw.

Sharing their online shopping experience, @letibabyyyy wrote:

"Maija on Shein is just the best! I bought a dress there, and the quality is amazing."

@rose067150 told Sonja:

"No joke, I saw two dresses in Zara that I purchased from Shein."

An appreciative @shandukandaba211 commented:

"This is the girl community we need."

@kiyanna_diane applauded the young woman and said:

"Girl, you did the Lord’s work by going to Zara."

Man shows Woolworths' Hermes bag dupe

