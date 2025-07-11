Stellenbosch FC and South Africa U20 defender Tylon Smith is closing in on a move to QPR after standout performances in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations

Smith’s transfer marks a historic moment as the first direct move from the Premier Soccer League to an English club since Kagiso Dikgacoi’s switch in 2009

The Championship club aims to develop Smith as a key player while addressing defensive weaknesses from last season

Stellenbosch FC and South Africa U20 defender Tylon Smith is set to complete his move to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers (QPR). The two clubs have agreed on the transfer of one of South Africa’s most promising young talents. Although Smith has yet to make his official debut for Stellenbosch, his standout performances for the South Africa U20 team during their victorious Africa Cup of Nations campaign earned him the Player of the Tournament award and attracted significant interest from overseas.

Stellenbosch FC and South Africa U20 defender Tylon Smith is set to complete his move to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers (QPR). Image:@tylonsmith

Source: Twitter

When will Tylon travel to England?

Smith is scheduled to travel to England on Friday to undergo a medical with QPR before his official unveiling. His move marks a landmark moment as he becomes the first player to transfer directly from the PSL to England since Kagiso Dikgacoi’s 2009 switch to Fulham from Golden Arrows.

Insiders privy to the deal confirm that Smith will join QPR with a clear path of development, intended to help him get used quickly to the demands of English football. QPR ended their previous season in 15th place after conceding 63 goals. The inclusion of Smith could help to stop their leaky defence.

Smith upbeat about the move

Smith is reportedly thrilled by the opportunity and has expressed his determination to succeed in Europe. The potential move to England represents a giant leap in his budding career after rising through the ranks at Stellenbosch and starring for the Amajita during their continental campaign.

QPR look at Smith as a long-term project with the potential to grow into a key figure in their midfield, as they continue their rebuild with a focus on youth and potential.

Which other Stellenbosch players might be on the move?

Smith is one of the few players from Stellies who have garnered interest from overseas, with the likes of Thabo Moloisane having attracted attention from the unnamed MLS clubs.

Even though the promising young midfielder signed his first team contract with the Cape Town-based club at the start of last season, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, having gained experience basically in the DSTV Diski Challenge.

Smith is scheduled to travel to England on Friday to undergo a medical with QPR before his official unveiling. Image:@tylonsmith

Source: Twitter

3 Amajita stars Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were told to keep a close eye on three Amajita stars who impressed at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and stood out among their peers.

A sports journalist highlighted their outstanding performances during the tournament, suggesting they have the talent and potential to strengthen the Amakhosi squad as the club looks to build for the future.

Amajita win CAF U-20 AFCON final

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s U-20 national team, Head coach Raymond Mdaka credited the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) for playing a pivotal role in shaping the squad, with key voices in the football community echoing his praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News