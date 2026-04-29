A Premier Soccer League star player has confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2025/26 season after a long professional career in South African football

The experienced shot-stopper is already preparing for life after football, with plans to move into coaching while also building a presence in the music industry

He says his decision is driven by reduced game time and a desire to make space for younger players, as he outlines a carefully planned transition off the pitch

A veteran Premier Soccer League goalkeeper has announced that he will bring his playing career to an end at the close of the current season.

Veteran PSL Star Set to Retire and Pursue Coaching and Music Career

Source: Facebook

The 38-year-old Durban City shot-stopper, Ayanda Mtshali, told the Sowetan that he is now a record label owner and also holds a coaching qualification. He revealed that he plans to focus on music and coaching once he retires at the end of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

Retirement decision and future plans

Mtshali said his decision comes after reflecting on his reduced game time in recent seasons and the need to create space for younger players.

“I am retiring at the end of the season because I feel like my time is up as a player. I have not been playing regularly in recent seasons, so I feel like I must make way for younger players,” he said.

Mtshali added that he has been preparing for retirement since last season when Durban City earned promotion to the Premier Soccer League. He explained that he had already started working towards his coaching career by studying for his licence, as coaching has always been part of his long-term plan. According to him, he holds a SAFA D coaching licence.

Coaching ambitions and move into music

Mtshali, who has previously played for Free State Stars, Black Leopards, and Chippa United, also said he has been in discussions with Durban City owner Farook Kadodia about a possible role within the club’s DDC setup after retirement.

“My dream is to start coaching at DDC or NFD level and establish myself there,” said Mtshali.

The Newcastle-born goalkeeper, who has previously spoken emotionally about his belief that “muti” is real in football, also expressed his admiration for South African artists such as Cassper Nyovest and DJ Tira. He hopes to develop and support emerging talent through his record label, Unified Entertainment, as he transitions into the music industry.

Several PSL players have recently stepped away from the game for different reasons. Sekhukhune United defender Ryan Baartman retired at the age of 28 after suffering a severe back injury that forced him out of professional football. He sustained a slipped disc during training and underwent surgery, but medical advice confirmed that a return to play would carry serious long-term risks.

Other notable retirements include former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, who retired at 29 due to injury, and former Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who stepped away from the game citing dissatisfaction with the treatment of women’s football in South Africa.

Nabi posts cryptic message on social media

Briefly News previously reported that, following the derby defeat, former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi took to social media and shared a cryptic message that sparked debate among Chiefs supporters and neutrals.

Some interpreted it as a subtle jibe at his former assistants, who succeeded him in the hot seat.

Source: Briefly News