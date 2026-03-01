‘Evil Plotting Only Falls Back’: Nasreddine Nabi’s Cryptic Message After Chiefs Defeat to Pirates
- Orlando Pirates delivered a commanding performance in front of a packed FNB Stadium to secure early-season Soweto derby supremacy
- The defeat deepened Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles under their co-coaching duo, raising fresh questions about their title credentials
- Former Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi added intrigue after the match with a pointed social media post that fuelled speculation among supporters
Kaizer Chiefs were defeated 3-0 by Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 28 February 2026, in the first Soweto derby of the season. The match was played in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 80,000 fans at the FNB Stadium, but it was the Buccaneers who claimed the bragging rights in a pulsating encounter.
Tshepang Moremi opened the scoring in the fifth minute, setting the tone for the afternoon. Oswin Appollis doubled the lead before half-time, leaving Amakhosi with a mountain to climb. Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa sealed the victory with a late second-half strike.
The result strengthened Pirates’ position at the top of the league standings and dealt a serious blow to Chiefs’ title hopes. It was largely a one-sided affair, with Pirates dominating from the outset and extending their recent run of league victories over their Soweto rivals.
The win also marked a significant milestone for Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who secured his first Soweto derby triumph in his debut season at the helm.
Nabi’s cryptic message after Chiefs’ defeat
It was a difficult night for Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. The pair were appointed as co-coaches for the remainder of the 2025/26 season after previously serving as assistants under Nasreddine Nabi.
Nabi left Amakhosi in mid-September 2025, with Kaze and Ben Youssef stepping into the top roles shortly afterwards.
Following the derby defeat, Nabi took to social media and shared a cryptic message that sparked debate among Chiefs supporters and neutrals. Some interpreted it as a subtle jibe at his former assistants, who succeeded him in the hot seat.
Part of his statement read:
“Out of arrogance upon the earth and evil plotting. But evil plotting only falls back upon those who devised it. 35:43.”
