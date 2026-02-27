A former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker has claimed that playing the Soweto giants could damage your football career

The Bafana Bafana legend also compared the Soweto Derby to the famous El Clasico fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The two Soweto-based clubs need all three points as they are both contending for the Betway Premiership title this season

A Bafana Bafana legend has shared his thoughts of how it feel like to play in the Soweto Derby ahead of their first one this season in the Betway Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs would lock horns with Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 28 February 2026, with both team needing a win to boost their chances of winning the league this season.

Both Soweto-based sides head into the blockbuster encounter on the back of disappointing results, with Amakhosi suffering a league defeat against Stellenbosch FC and the Buccaneers exiting the Nedbank Cup after losing to Casric Stars and also losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league match.

The Glamour Boys occupy fourth position on the standings with 30 points. Pirates, meanwhile, are eager to reclaim outright top spot, currently level on 38 points with Sundowns after 17 matches.

Ndlanya speaks on Soweto Derby

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates forward Pollen Ndlanya believes the sheer scale of the Soweto Derby is powerful enough to either elevate a player’s career or derail it completely.

In a recent interview, the former South African international, affectionately known as ‘Trompies’, stressed that form becomes irrelevant when it comes to the Soweto Derby. He compared it to the El Clasico in Spain, highlighting the immense attention and pressure surrounding the fixture.

“The Soweto Derby will always stand above the rest,” he said.

“It’s similar to El Clasico, regardless of how either team has been performing, once it’s derby day, everything else fades away. Both sides are desperate to make a statement because so much is at stake."

Ndlanya: Soweto Derby could damage your career

Ndlanya claimed playing poorly in the Soweto Derby could kill your football career, which shows how important the fixture is.

“Sponsors expect a victory, supporters demand it, and management often dangles big incentives," he added.

“Every player involved wants to rise to the occasion, not just for the badge but for their own future. A strong performance in this match can open doors to the national team and attract scouts from abroad, potentially leading to opportunities overseas.

“On the flip side, a poor showing in a Soweto Derby can seriously damage your career. That’s the level of significance this game carries.”

Source: Briefly News