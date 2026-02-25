Orlando Pirates may have to play the upcoming Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs without Bafana Bafana midfielder Thalente Mbatha.

The Buccaneers are set to lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium this weekend in one of South Africa’s most anticipated fixtures.

Mbatha’s absence from the last three matchday squads has raised eyebrows among Pirates supporters. However, his representative, Mike Makaab, has clarified that the Bafana Bafana international is dealing with a minor injury that may rule him out of the high-profile encounter.

Speaking on the Gagasi FM Sports show, Makaab dismissed suggestions of off-field issues, explaining that Mbatha sustained a knock in his most recent appearance and that recovery has taken longer than initially expected.

He stressed that there is no underlying conflict between the player and the technical team or club management, adding that he would have addressed any such concerns if they existed.

Mbatha’s potential unavailability would come as a setback for Pirates, given his intermittent involvement under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou this season. The midfielder has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far.

Earlier this month, Pirates released a list of five injured players, with Mbatha notably absent, fuelling speculation of a possible fallout with the coaching staff. Makaab has since shut down those rumours, reiterating that the situation is purely injury-related.

With the derby fast approaching, it remains uncertain whether Mbatha will recover in time to feature in what is widely regarded as one of the biggest fixtures on the African football calendar.

Source: Briefly News