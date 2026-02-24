Mamelodi Sundowns are back on top of the Betway Premiership table after beating AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 24 February 2026.

The Brazilians secured all three points against Usuthu, thanks to a second-half goal from Marcelo Allende after the game was heading into a draw.

It's back-to-back wins in the league for Miguel Cardoso's side, and they have now leapfrogged Orlando Pirates on the log despite both teams being on the same points.

Sundowns beat AmaZulu FC to go top

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Brayan Leon and Khulumani Ndamane were restored to the starting XI for Mamelodi Sundowns following their unexpected loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng retained his place in the line-up and almost justified his selection inside the opening 11 minutes. After latching onto a pass inside the penalty area, the attacker unleashed a shot that drifted narrowly past Darren Johnson’s post.

Sundowns maintained control as the half progressed and came close to ending the stalemate in the 20th minute. Ndamane climbed highest to connect with a corner kick, but his powerful header was expertly tipped away by Johnson.

The visitors suffered a setback shortly after the half-hour mark when pacey winger Thapelo Morena was forced off due to injury. He was replaced by Nuno Santos, who had initially been named among the substitutes.

At the other end, AmaZulu FC, also known as Usuthu, only threatened seriously in the closing stages of the first half. Thando Ngwenya capitalised on a loose ball in the box, but his close-range attempt was brilliantly kept out by Williams, ensuring both teams went into halftime level.

Sundowns came out after halftime and quickly regained control, dominating possession as they had before the break. They increased their incursions into the penalty area and crafted several opportunities b,t were unable to convert any into a goal.

The deadlock nearly ended in the 64th minute when Leon was played through by Tashreeq Matthews, but the Colombian forward’s effort narrowly missed the target. AmaZulu remained resolute at the back, defending staunchly as they aimed to secure at least a point in front of their home supporters.

It wasn’t until the 84th minute that Marcelo Allende finally found the net, giving Sundowns the lead. AmaZulu were unable to respond, allowing the visitors to claim all three points. With this result, Usuthu stay fifth in the standings on 30 points after 18 games.

