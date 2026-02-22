TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganović expressed surprise at Mamelodi Sundowns making ten lineup changes in their Nedbank Cup clash.

The Rockets secured a spot in the quarterfinals after defeating Sundowns 2–0 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga.

Many were taken aback when Cardoso overhauled nearly the entire squad that had played against Orlando Pirates just days earlier in a league match victory. Only Nuno Santos retained his place from the previous game.

Beganović revealed he had anticipated “at least five” changes, especially after noticing players experiencing cramps in the prior match against Pirates.

He also admitted he was pleased to see Ronwen Williams absent from goal, with Denis Onyango taking his place.

“I was expecting around five changes, but then I saw ten, including a new goalkeeper and only Nuno Santos remaining from the previous lineup,” Beganović said.

“It was a surprise. The players are all talented, but introducing ten new faces changes the dynamic on the field.

“I was particularly happy Williams wasn’t in goal. It affects the defensive style—you can press higher because Onyango isn’t as comfortable playing out from the back as Williams.

“We implemented a high press, believing we could regain possession near their goal, which led to our opening goal.

“I reviewed their last two games against Alger and Orlando Pirates and noticed players complaining about injuries toward the final ten minutes. I expected some rotation, but not to this extent. It gave us more chances to control the ball, and we capitalized on it. It was unfortunate for them.”

Source: Briefly News