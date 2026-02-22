Nedbank Cup: TS Galaxy Coach States Mamelodi Sundowns Decision That Surprises Him
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganović expressed surprise at Mamelodi Sundowns making ten lineup changes in their Nedbank Cup clash.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The Rockets secured a spot in the quarterfinals after defeating Sundowns 2–0 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga.
Many were taken aback when Cardoso overhauled nearly the entire squad that had played against Orlando Pirates just days earlier in a league match victory. Only Nuno Santos retained his place from the previous game.
Beganović revealed he had anticipated “at least five” changes, especially after noticing players experiencing cramps in the prior match against Pirates.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
He also admitted he was pleased to see Ronwen Williams absent from goal, with Denis Onyango taking his place.
“I was expecting around five changes, but then I saw ten, including a new goalkeeper and only Nuno Santos remaining from the previous lineup,” Beganović said.
“It was a surprise. The players are all talented, but introducing ten new faces changes the dynamic on the field.
“I was particularly happy Williams wasn’t in goal. It affects the defensive style—you can press higher because Onyango isn’t as comfortable playing out from the back as Williams.
“We implemented a high press, believing we could regain possession near their goal, which led to our opening goal.
“I reviewed their last two games against Alger and Orlando Pirates and noticed players complaining about injuries toward the final ten minutes. I expected some rotation, but not to this extent. It gave us more chances to control the ball, and we capitalized on it. It was unfortunate for them.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.