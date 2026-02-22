Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Thuso Phala has shared how the loss of his father deeply influenced his football career, noting that his mother played a pivotal role in keeping him focused and motivated.

Having played for Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, and SuperSport United, Phala revealed that fulfilling a promise to support his family through football was a guiding principle throughout his career.

The Soweto-born star explained that his father’s passing became a source of determination, while his mother’s guidance ensured he stayed true to the commitment he made as a child.

Phala’s Career Fueled by a Family Promise

Over nearly twenty years, Phala’s professional journey included tenures at several top clubs, earning four major trophies along the way.

“When my dad passed, my mom stepped in right away,” Phala told the Omniaudioafrica podcast. “She made sure I still attended training and kept pushing me. She reminded me that my dad may be gone, but now it’s my responsibility to keep my promise—to become a professional player and provide for the family.”

Internationally, Phala represented South Africa, earning over 20 caps and participating in the 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations before officially retiring in late 2023.

Phala honoured that vow as soon as he could. “When I signed my first solid contract, I bought a house for my family. On Mother’s Day, I gifted a home to my mom. I made sure my sisters had a proper education. That was the promise I made to my dad, who was a taxi driver.”

Reflecting on his success, Phala credited his mother for keeping him humble and focused. “Even when things were going well, my mom grounded me. She reminded me of what I had worked for and pushed me to keep achieving,” he said.

“She kept my dream alive and ensured I stayed on track,” Phala concluded.

