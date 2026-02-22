Lebohang ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena has come out to explain what transpired during his move from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns

The former South African international is one of the top footballers to switch from the Buccaneers to the Pretoria giants

The 39-year-old midfielder also explained why he moved on despite how the transfer deal caused issues with the Pirates fans

Former South African international Lebohang ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena has shared the background story concerning his move from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009.

Mokoena developed through the ranks at Orlando Pirates, eventually breaking into the first team. In 2009, he moved to Pretoria, where he spent seven years with Sundowns, having previously represented South Africa internationally.

The Buccaneers and the Brazilians are direct rivals in the Premier Soccer League, and a transfer deal between both clubs always comes with fan uproar, with the recent dealings between them being Monnapule Saleng's move in the January transfer window.

Mokoena on leaving Pirates for Sundowns

Mokoena has admitted that he was unaware his transfer from Pirates to Sundowns was imminent, acknowledging why some supporters of the Buccaneers were upset with his decision to join Premier Soccer League rivals.

In an interview with sports journalist Matshelane Mamabolo, the 39-year-old explained how sudden the transfer was and why Pirates fans felt disappointed when he departed.

“Pirates were like home to me. I joined their youth setup at just 10 years old, so leaving a club that had nurtured me from such a young age was extremely tough,” Mokoena said.

“I knew I had become a fan favourite, and for those who supported me, my departure must have felt like a betrayal. But the truth is, I had no idea that Sundowns were making an offer. One moment, I was a Pirates player, and the next, I found myself at Chloorkop.

“I completely understood why the fans felt let down.”

Mokoena explains why he moved on

Mokoena added that despite the abrupt nature of the move, he focused on his responsibilities and didn’t dwell on the situation, especially with the FIFA Confederations Cup approaching. He was also relieved to find familiar faces at his new club.

“For me, it was about adapting to the new coaches and focusing on my own performance,” he added.

“Preparations for the Confederations Cup were already in full swing, and I wasn’t getting much game time at Pirates. I needed to shift my mindset and work hard to secure playing minutes at Sundowns.

“I was lucky that many of my national teammates, like Vuyo Mere, Lerato Chabangu, and even Sibusiso Zuma, were already at Sundowns. Being surrounded by familiar faces made it easier to settle in and adapt quickly.”

