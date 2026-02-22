Bobby Motaung has opened up on how Kaizer Chiefs signed Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo during the late 1980s

The South African football legend is rated as one of the best footballers during his time with the Glamour Boys between 1987 and 2004

The revelation by the Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager sparked different reactions from Premier Soccer League fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung has shared how he played a role in the club’s decision to offer Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo his first professional contract while he was still at Moroka Swallows and promoted him to the senior squad in the late 1980s.

The 58-year-old former South African international remains one of the most celebrated figures to have represented the Glamour Boys, amassing 397 appearances and scoring 75 goals between 1987 and 2004, ending up to be one of the best products from the club's academy.

Motaung reflects on Khumalo's signing

Motaung made the revelation during a conversation with top SA journalist Matshelane Mamabolo, held on the sidelines of Chiefs’ recent 56th anniversary celebrations.

He recounted how he and Khumalo, affectionately nicknamed ‘16V’ during his playing days, shared a close upbringing and progressed together through the club’s development structures.

The 56-year-old executive further explained that he became alarmed after learning that Chiefs’ arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, were pursuing Khumalo before Amakhosi secured his signature.

Motaung opens up on role in deal

Responding to whether he had influenced the move, Motaung confirmed his involvement.

Khumalo was then part of the development ranks, but complications arose when Pirates showed serious interest. Motaung revealed that his aunt, Ausi Moipone — a prominent and influential figure at Pirates — had encouraged officials from the Buccaneers to scout talent at tournaments hosted in Brits.

Realising the urgency of the situation, Motaung said he left Khumalo resting in Brits and hurried back to Johannesburg by taxi to alert his father, club chairman Kaizer Motaung, stressing that they needed to act swiftly before Pirates snapped him up.

Although development coach Bra Pro was with Chiefs at the time and likely would have resisted losing the talented midfielder, Motaung insisted decisive action was necessary. Khumalo was promptly promoted to the first team — a move that ultimately launched him into stardom and cemented his status as one of the club’s iconic figures.

Jabulani Goodman Gwala

Yes it true Bobby Moutang played a huge role in Doctor becoming a Chiefs player,it a pity I was watching that documentary today (Class of 96)It is said that he took a taxi after watching Doctor play in a tournament,and Pirates had approached him right after the game.

Paul Mash

They need to realise that it’s not 1998, it’s 2026, football has evolved, and they are left behind.

Jabu Makhubu

He stole him from Pirates, and almost repeated the same with Jimmy Khauleza.

Mzi Nxuba

He also had a major influence in Chiefs' signing Officer Nyawo

Msindisi Ilkay Slangbeen Maxazi

Bobby was not even 15 when Doctor signed for Chiefs, and He'sa few years younger than 16v, he mustn't lie

Source: Briefly News