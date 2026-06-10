A South African woman's recent Shoprite grocery haul caught attention on TikTok after she revealed the amount she spent on a few basic items

Her photo video quickly sparked a discussion online, leaving some viewers in disbelief when they saw exactly what she got for R3,000

While the popular supermarket is famous for its affordable prices, her post had locals questioning the cost of living and sharing mixed reactions

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A South African woman showcased some of the groceries she bought from Shoprite, including chicken breasts, chicken livers, and other household essentials. Image: @neo214713 /TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African woman sparked an engaging conversation on social media on 8 June 2026, when she shared a TikTok video breaking down her grocery haul. Driven by the rapidly rising cost of living, she took to the platform to show exactly what she bought, prompting users to weigh in on how expensive basic food items have become.

The TikTok user @neo214713 posted a montage showcasing the items she bought from Shoprite. However, it was the almost R3,000 price tag she attached to the few items that left people talking.

While Shoprite is widely known for offering affordable prices on everyday essentials, the woman's video painted a different picture for many viewers who came across it.

The haul also included toiletries, cleaning products, kitchenware, and other household essentials that contributed to the final bill. Image: @neo214713

Source: TikTok

Trend of sharing grocery shopping items online

South Africans often share their grocery hauls on TikTok to compare prices and show what their money can buy. However, this haul sparked a conversation about the rising cost of living, with many people saying food prices have become increasingly difficult to keep up with.

In the video, the woman showcased a selection of groceries that included milk, yoghurt, and cottage cheese; fresh produce such as avocados and mixed vegetables; and meat items including chicken breasts, chicken livers, wors, and chicken feet. She also stocked up on pantry staples and condiments, including tomato sauce and fruit chutney.

While some viewers said the amount was believable given the current state of food prices, others felt the haul looked smaller than expected for such a hefty grocery bill. Prompting them to question the real cost of food and the reality of shopping for basic household items in South Africa right now.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to high food prices

Those who engaged with the post shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many expressed surprise at how much everyday groceries cost, with some saying the haul highlighted the financial pressure many households are facing.

One viewer, @Thando, wrote:

"Awa guys food is expensive."

@ceemoses_manuel said:

"It's not bad though. Everything is expensive."

@Mukhethwa added:

"Imagine no cooking oil, maize meal and washing powder things are expensive."

@Shareen asked:

"Is the microwave included?"

@Christinah complimented:

"Love the haul."

3 Viral grocery haul stories by Briefly News

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News