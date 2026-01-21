A South African woman shared a realistic look at how she and her husband shop for groceries as a household of two

She explained how her husband’s love for meat often leads her to spend more than planned

The grocery haul resonated with Mzansi couples without children, sparking lively online reactions

A woman in South Africa has sparked an online conversation after sharing a detailed grocery haul for a household of two, offering a relatable glimpse into how she and her husband shop at the start of the year.

A woman in South Africa revealed her January grocery haul in a viral TikTok video.

In the video posted by the stunner under the TikTok handle @petracarole on 20 January 2025, the wife walked viewers through the items she purchased during what she described as their first full grocery restock of the year. As she unpacked the bags, she explained that their approach to shopping is guided by balance rather than strict rules.

"This is how we shop as a house of two that somewhat eats healthy," she said, noting that they prioritise food they enjoy while still trying to make mindful choices.

@petracarole added that living with her husband has come with a few surprises, particularly when it comes to meat consumption. One of her biggest adjustments, she explained, has been realising just how much meat her husband eats, often leading her to buy more than she initially plans.

Despite this, she shared that they stick to a structured grocery routine.

"It’s just us two, no kids, just vibes," she said.

The TikTok user @petracarole explained that their monthly grocery shop focuses on items they genuinely like or are craving at the time.

The haul included a wide range of products, from various cuts of meat to snacks, ice creams, malva pudding, drinks, vegetables, fruits and toiletries. The selection reflected both indulgence and practicality, with the couple allowing room for treats alongside everyday essentials.

She also mentioned that while they do a major grocery shop once a month, they usually top up weekly with fresh items such as fruit and vegetables.

The social media user @petracarole's video resonated with many viewers, particularly couples without children who related to the flexible yet intentional way the household manages its grocery budget. Online users praised the honesty and simplicity of the haul, saying it reflected realistic shopping habits for modern households navigating rising food costs while still enjoying small comforts.

The clip has since added to broader conversations about grocery budgeting, healthy eating and the realities of shopping for smaller households in South Africa.

A couple with no kids shared their January grocery haul, and it went viral online. Image: @petracarole

Mzansi reacts to the couple's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young couple's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

Iyanda263 said:

"The meat is a lot. Hehe, it’s true that you actually either change a person or you become them."

Palesa Gama wrote:

"A planned family!!🥹."

Levern Lithalethu Dambuza added:

"Just vibes 😂 so real! My husband also chows so much meat, my word."

Laaiqah Allee-Coetzee raved over the couple's grocery haul, saying:

"Love this!"

Vivvy Hembapu stated:

"Y'all eat two pieces?😭 Thats like luxury😂 yoooh let me go work harder😩."

Nokuthaba Tshuma commented:

"Can you guys adopt me 😭."

Watch the video below:

One South African lady showed off everything she got from Makro in a TikTok video making rounds online.

