A South African woman went viral after wearing almost her entire wardrobe on a flight to avoid luggage fees, leaving social media in stitches

Preparing meticulously, she layered clothes until she could barely move, describing the outfit as “chubby and ridiculous”

TikTok viewers laughed and debated her daring hack, with some questioning the comfort and sanity of wearing so many clothes

A South African woman went viral on TikTok after showing how she wore nearly all her clothes at once to avoid extra luggage fees.

Reitumetse None filmed herself stacking almost her entire wardrobe on her body to avoid extra luggage fees: Image: @bellznun

Source: TikTok

The stunt occurred while she was flying from Bloemfontein to OR Tambo International Airport on 22 January 2026, with a connection to an international flight. With strict luggage limits in place, she decided the only way to carry everything without coughing up extra cash was to literally wear it. Everything that could fit on her body went on in layers, creating a look she describes as “chubby and ridiculous.”

The woman spent the day before her flight preparing, picking out which outfits could be stacked, and figuring out how she could still move, or at least survive the ordeal. By the time she stepped out the door, she could barely breathe, bend, or even walk properly.

In the TikTok video, @bellznun explained the plan in detail, noting that she didn’t want to pay for extra luggage, so she decided to wear most of her clothes.

Part two of the video shows her at the airport, where security couldn’t hold back their laughter. @bellznun revealed that she was only allowed 20kg for her flight from Bloemfontein to OR Tambo, but her international flight permitted two 23kg bags, so she “had to make a plan,” and the plan worked. She said she probably wouldn't do it again, as it was uncomfortable.

Packing hacks have always had their fair share of extremes, but this might be the first time someone turned themselves into luggage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi thought it's a prank

The daring travel hack has left social media users laughing and questioning their own packing skills, with some applauding her ingenuity and others questioning the sanity of layering what seemed like a month’s worth of wardrobe.​

@phonyanenthabeleng wrote:

“Haibo! I thought you were joking.😭”

@inunu_engafi 🤌🏾 commented:

“Never sisi, no.😭😂”

@simlindile_ngomane said:

“I’d never. This is worse than paying! It must be very uncomfortable.😭😂”

@Yonela Msibi noted:

“No, this is not normal.😂😂”

@Add your name commented:

“If you do this, don’t forget to wear diapers in case you have to go to the bathroom. Don’t ask me how I know.”

@yaya highlighted:

“I understand. This is Cyril’s economy.”

@Beverly Q wrote:

“🤣Sisi, I'm 53yrs of age. I thought I've seen it all.😅 It turns out I was lying to myself.”

Reitumetse None posing for a selfie to post on her growing TikTik account. Image: @bellznun

Source: TikTok

