A South African woman living in Washington DC was deboarded from her flight back to America after discovering she needed a transit visa

The woman shared her frustration on TikTok, questioning why the airline let her buy the ticket without informing her

South Africans shared similar experiences in the comments, advising travellers to avoid connecting through EU countries

A South African woman living in Washington DC got a rude awakening when she was deboarded from her flight back to America.

TikToker @tey_carter posted a video on 19 January 2026 explaining what went wrong. She revealed that if you have a South African passport and you're flying on Aer Lingus through Dublin, you need to have a transit visa. She explained that she's flown many times and made so many connections, but this was her first time taking Aer Lingus and going through Dublin, and she had no idea that was a requirement.

The woman was clearly frustrated as she recorded the video, saying:

"I think this is insane because why did you let me buy the ticket? Why didn't you stop me at the check-in gate and be like, hey ma'am, you don't have the right documents, please make another arrangement. Give me back my refund in cash."

She waited for her bags for about 30 minutes so she could get out and rebook another flight. She mentioned that it apparently takes eight weeks to get a transit visa, but she only booked her ticket a week ago, so if something was required on their end, they should have said it clearly in big bold letters.

She mentioned that she had the day off the next day, which gave her a bit of time to figure things out and get back to DC. Although she was quite annoyed, she tried to stay calm about the inconvenience of having to pay more money for another ticket.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi shares similar experiences

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @tey_carter's video, stating:

@Siyamthanda Maya said:

"Sorry to hear that. But I thought SA'ns had a visa-free entry in Ireland. 😩😩💔"

@Tevin Suminski commented:

"I'm sorry, babe, but it's your responsibility to check the visa requirements of any transit country and final destination 🤦🏽‍♂️"

@Zazamy❤️💕😘 added:

"As a green passport holder, better avoid connecting to EU countries. Go via Qatar or Dubai and head straight to your final destination."

@MrsMaluks shared:

"Lol, they won't give you the refund, sadly. It's your responsibility to make sure you have the right documents 💔 Sorry✨."

@lebonemojapelo0 stated:

"Yes, you do need a transit visa, friend. Even when you leave South Africa, they don't allow you to fly via Heathrow, Gatwick, Dublin or whatever airport, so just look for a direct flight or a flight via Schengen countries."

