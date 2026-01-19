A South African man told people that coming back home made him realise how much trauma he carries from the American police

The man shared the difference between running into police authorities in South Africa and compared it to the United States of America

The South African reflected on his experiences with American police in a post where he compared them to South African police

A man who was in the US for years shared the way police operate differently in America. The man shared a candid post about his experience with law enforcement in both countries.

The man's honest account of police officers in South Africa, posted 8 January 2025, amassed thousands of likes. His thoughts on the SAPS were coloured by some of the trauma he faced with the police in America.

In a post on TikTok, @faffytragos shared that being stopped by police in South Africa was a different experience. Seeing blue light while in South Africa reminded him of the US, where he lived for ten years, and his body automatically went into panic mode as he expected a dehumanising encounter. He said t he was scared at first because he thought it would be similar to America. Instead, he experienced a routine stop from a friendly police officer, and the two posed for photos together. See the post the man shared and his reflection below:

South Africa compares US police to SAPS

Many appreciated the man's honest account of police officers in the country. The man's post referenced rampant police brutality in the USA. America's police force has become notorius aound the world for disproportionately targeting black people.

The murders of George Floyd, Sandra Bland and other African Americans resulted in the rise of Black Lives Matter. The movement was targeted at the disproportionate systemic violence that African Americans and people of colour in the US face. Read people's comments about his trauma from the American police below:

dlamini ka zulu was moved by the American:

"We are happy our brothers are feeling safe at home🔥🙏"

Workonyourkarma said:

"I used to dream of visiting America, today I appreciate My Country even more🇿🇦🇿🇦"

Kelly Sindi shared her experience:

"My son this country is a country of love. Yesterday I was in Alex home affairs my daughter was turning 16 she was given soo much love by the staff.❤️"

Oreshnik Ndushnikov wrote:

"Bra you make me love this country more and more with every video you make. I'm inspired."

Tiisetso Derron shared:

"I got pulled over in Las Vegas last week, I never felt less of my self like I did bro 😭💔 But God has always been great ☺️❤️"

Spies24 explained:

"Our police isn't a Force, it's a service."

