A young boy who recently moved to South Africa posted a TikTok video of how he is adjusting

The American teenager posted a video showing people that he was starting school in a completely different country

The TikTok video that the American shared highlighted the differences between South African and American schools

A young American in South Africa documented his journey starting school in the new country. He shared a post about navigating a new country as a foreigner.

The video of the young American boy received thousands of likes. The youngster's video sparked discussions about the difference between South Africa and the USA.

In a TikTok post, @mal_be_trippin announced that he was going to his first day of school in South Africa. The American was dressed in casual clothes and wearing a backpack as he headed to school, and he documented the entire day. The American tried to buy a water bottle early morning at a mall but found out it was still closed. He walked less than a kilometre to arrive at his new school, but he appreciated that it was not cold. Explaining why he was not wearing a school uniform, he wrote:

"I just landed like five days ago, y'all, and I just got accepted to school, so of course I don’t have any uniform yet."

Watch the video of the American teen below:

American teen in South Africa gets guidance

Online users commented on the post, giving the young American thoughts on how he should navigate the South African schooling system. Read the comments that people had for the American below:

️user57849722298 said:

"A lot is going on here, I’m so worried about you😭please give us a story time when you return 😭😂"

ghkjfdjkk was amazed that he wore casual clothes:

"Casual clothes in a sea of uniform, you’re brave, I would’ve missed the first couple of days on purpose 😭"

Nana felt for the teen:

"Please be kind to him, he doesn't know everything yet, he's still learning ❤️"

Mrs City Mom advised:

"The “gas station” is your best bet that early in the morning but we call it a garage neh👊🏽 all the best."

Just.Bee😶‍🌫️ warned:

"Walking in South Africa,with your phone out like that, brother you are taking chances 😭"

nkabi said:

"Bro just went through his first canon event, showing up to a uniform school with no uniform 😭😭"

B💜 said:

"I hope you going to a private school 😔"

Naomi👑 told the kid:

"You can just get something at the tuck shop at your school."

nkabi said:

"Hey bro quick tips: learn some basic slang, helps to know a bit of Vernac, don’t walk around with headphones on(at least use AirPods) and be cautious of your surroundings, do NOT make friends with backseat learners 💀🙏🏿 most of all, enjoy the South African high school experience."

