A young man in South Africa showed his adventure trying to buy from a street vendor in the USA

The South African posted a hilarious video of himself talking to an American while he was exploring a downtown area

The video of the man exploring America gave people an opportunity to see the first-world country from a South African's eyes

A young South African exploring America posted a hilarious TikTok video. He shared his interaction with a woman who was selling food in the United States.

The video that the young man from South Africa received thousands of likes. The video highlighted some of the similarities and differences between South Africa and America.

In a post on TikTok, a young gent @youngduragg_ told people that he was a South African in America. He was exploring and standing in front of a woman selling food in America. The lady clarified that she is from Guatemala in Central America, and then he proceeded to ask her for a popular South African tuckshop snack. The American street vendor was selling fresh fruit instead of snacks.

The young man moved on and said some people in townships are impressed by VWs, but he is seeing a different world in America. He pointed out that there was a plethora of luxury cars in America. His random clip caught sight of a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus passing by. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused man in USA

Many thought that the young man was hilarious in the TikTok video. People enjoy seeing what a vendor looks like in America. The appearance of the American downtown area looked familiar to some Mzansi online users. They thought it was fitting that the South African asked for a Mzansi snack.

Read online users' comments below:

Yethu was amused by the South African in the US:

"This guy is having the best time of his life 💫✨"

Perlz was moved:

"Now this is living 😍, I love this for you boy 👌"

tee.ledigaa said:

"Indeed, these streets will make you feel brand new, and big lights will inspire you🤝🔥"

Financially celibate.🫡 wrote:

"The plan is to get into University after graduating go find a job in a new country 🙌 "

Thapelo said:

"Bro is experiencing GTA graphics in real life 😭😭😭🔥"

Maurice Ca Rizma was amused:

"Khuphuka lapho😂🙏 I enjoy seeing our own this happy. hayi kabi!"

🇿🇦Dr mcshields🇿🇦 encouraged the man:

"You need to get your own car after inspiration 😄"

Nokuthula Dlamini exclaimed:

"This makes me happy 😭😭"

🏁☆♡gti⁷🏁 wondered:

"Ufike njan lapho (how did get there?)😩😭"

