SA dancer KIKI has people arguing over whether she looks more like Tyla or Michael Jackson in a viral clip

The video joins the growing list of celebrity lookalike moments that always get Mzansi talking

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, reactions, and praise for KIKI's moves and resemblance

Kiki has been likened to Tyla. Image: @kikii.official/Instagram and Getty Images

Source: UGC

A South African man has just taken note of the resemblance of one performer to Tyla. South Africans gave their own take.

The Instagram video by @Meneer_ce posted on 03 June 2026 shows a man stitching a video of a performer as she gives a performance. The man noted that she looked like a mix of Tyla and Michael Jackson before noting that people in the comments likened her more to Kehlani. He said:

"Why does this girl look like Tyla mixed with Michael Jackson?"

Tyla's lookalike performance gets South Africa's Meneer_ce claimed Kiki looks like Tyla and Micheal Jackson. Image: @meneer_ce

Source: Instagram

Tyla lookalike is SA dancer KIKI

Performer KIKI, known for her dance moves, Amapiano events, and Trouble Session brand, has people talking after many pointed out just how much she resembles global star Tyla.

The South Africa-based dancer and host joins a growing list of Tyla lookalikes who have gone viral online. The attention around Tyla doubled, becoming so big that a Tyla lookalike competition was even held in Cape Town, giving fans a chance to show off their resemblance to the Grammy-winning singer and compete for a cash prize.

While the competition celebrated Tyla's signature style, confidence, and energy, many social media users reckon KIKI could easily have been one of the standout contestants. Her looks, dance content, and stage presence have left plenty of people doing a double-take.

View the Instagram video below:

SA weighs in on the speculation

South Africans responded in the comments, giving their own verdicts of who they think the woman looks like. Others were quick to spot @Meneer_ce's pronunciation. This is what Mzansi said on his page:

babyboy_milton777 said:

"Wait time out, pronounce Kehlani again😭😭😭"

akio_iverson wrote:

"Nah, Tyla mixed with Kehlani."

__chichi.e_ commented:

"@kikii.official_ continues to raise the bar! South African host, MC, dancer, and dance teacher, she does it all. What can’t she do at this point? 😍"

real_kylekruger added:

"Hai, she'd pass as Tyla. I thought it was 🤣🤣🤣"

hef_the_chef1 said:

"Bru!!! Didn't you perhaps put in an order at Temu for a Tyla look-alike...😮"

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Source: Briefly News