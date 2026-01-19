Another lookalike of DJ Maphorisa surfaced on social media and had fans howling with laughter

This was after a video of the DJ's doppelgänger meeting a fan left the online community stunned by their striking resemblance; they even gave him hilarious names

Meanwhile, others suggested that the man should leverage his resemblance to Porry and start making guest appearances or bookings to capitalise on his viral fame

Another lookalike of DJ Maphorisa left fans in stitches. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Just when fans thought they’d seen every Porry lookalike in the country, another DJ Maphorisa doppelgänger emerged, sending social media into a total frenzy.

A viral video of the DJ’s internet twin meeting a surprised fan left the online community doing double-takes, with many stunned by their uncanny facial features and similar style.

On Sunday, 18 January 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user Am_Blujay shared the viral clip and had followers convinced that Porry may have a twin brother.

"Dj Maphorisa’s brother, DJ MaSecurity Guard."

From his smile and laugh to the signature bald head similar to the Scorpion King, the man has become an overnight sensation, earning himself a list of hilarious nicknames and leaving Mzansi howling with laughter at the multiverse of Maphorisas.

DJ Maphorisa's striking resemblance to his doppelgänger had fans doing double takes. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

In August 2025, Briefly News shared a list of South African celebrity lookalikes, with several of Porry's doppelgängers making the cut.

While Madumane has yet to respond to the latest doppelgänger, he was in stitches in 2021 when he shared photos of one of his "twins" recreating his picture with Kabza De Small.

Like Sol Phenduka's many lookalikes, Maphorisa's latest twin has taken the internet by storm over his striking resemblance to the Amapiano star, and loyal fans were left scratching their heads.

Watch the video of DJ Maphorisa's lookalike below.

Fans erupt over DJ Maphorisa's lookalike

The jokes were flying, and fans couldn't help but give Porry 2.0 new names relating to the famous DJ's iconic moniker. Others jokingly suggested that the man grow his beard and cash in on his resemblance to DJ Maphorisa. Read some of their comments below.

Melo_Malebo said:

"The resemblance is even crazier when they laugh."

skutuphendu joked:

"Masecurity Guard."

MsCharlotteN was stunned:

"The resemblance is crazy."

DJ Maphorisa's lookalike earned hilarious nicknames from the producer's fans. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

KgMol named the man:

"DJ Matshingilani."

notyosize was in stitches:

"I fell out of my bed laughing."

vuyo_thabethe said:

"Bro needs to grow the beard and eat money."

As the video continues to rack up views, with 80,000 and counting, it's another hilarious reminder of how quickly celebrity lookalikes can capture the internet's heart. While the real Scorpion King stays busy dominating the charts, his growing army of lookalikes is doing a fine job of keeping the country entertained one viral laugh at a time.

Leleti Khumalo's photo with her husband gets fans talking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Leleti Khumalo and her husband.

The online community erupted with comparisons to the actress's late ex-husband, claiming that not only do her husband and ex look alike, but they also suggested that she may have a "type."

Source: Briefly News