South African Amapaino DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa has made headlines once again on social media

Recently, an online user posted a video of the Scorpion Kings member's lookalike on X

Many netizens were in stitches after seeing the video of Madumoney's lookalike, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions

DJ Maphorisa’s lookalike goes viral on social media. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Haibo! DJ Maphorisa has a lookalike, and we didn't even know about him. Recently, an online user @MalumeRichie posted a video of the Amapiano star's lookalike on social media, which quickly went viral.

In the posted clip, the lookalike who appeared as a younger version of the Scorpion Kings member was dancing to a popular Lekompo song. Many netizens were in stitches after seeing the huge resemblance between Madumoney and the unknown netizen.

This isn't the first time netizens have come across the music producer's lookalike as they also found one in 2021.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Madumoney's lookalike

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's lookalike. Here are some of the comments below:

@Diyakovich said:

Yoh, he really looks like Maphorisa."

@djstago wrote:

"Eh, mos that's little Madumane."

@luyolomkentane commented:

"His father must tell the truth as if he were on his deathbed!"

@Oscarkhomotsoh responded:

"Maghudzumela aka Maphorisa will sign him soon as his twin brother."

@5SkippersBucs replied:

"I only see Dj Matraffic hey."

@thedakarforum mentioned:

"Lol, he's Maphorisa on 60% discount."

Fans made fun of DJ Maphorisa's lookalike. Image: @djmaphorisa

Celebs with lookalikes

Several celebrities have lookalikes that always cause a buzz on social media. Fans could not believe their eyes when they saw a video of a pastor who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late legendary rapper AKA.

Another video of the late rapper's lookalike performing his hit song All Eyes On Me in the club also went viral on social media.

Thando Thabethe also trended on social media when pictures of her pregnant lookalike surfaced on social media. Many fans admitted that they thought the Unstoppable Thabooty star was expecting her first baby.

Cassper Nyovest has a lookalike who works at a petrol station. Fans thought the Mama I Made It hitmaker was now working a normal job.

Mzansi was also unimpressed by a Michael Jackson doppelgänger who attempted to do the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok. Unlike the late popstar, the gent failed to bust sweet moves that could make fans faint in amazement. Many viewers joked about the resurrection of MJ after seeing the uncanny resemblance in the viral clip.

Riky Rick's lookalike amazes SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that we go about our daily lives not knowing that somewhere in the world, there may be someone who looks just like us - an extraordinary reminder of how unique yet connected people are. A man in Gauteng was taken aback when he spotted a worker at Engen who had a striking resemblance to the late South African rapper Riky Rick.

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick's 'twin' was spotted at groove with the late rapper AKA's lookalike and had the internet buzzing. Well, that doesn't seem to be the only person who resembles the musician behind the track Stay Shining.

