A Michael Jackson lookalike's rendition of the Tshwala Bami dance challenge went viral with 2.2 million views

Unlike the late pop star, the doppelganger's dance skills displayed in a TikTok video did not land

Many viewers joked about the resurrection of MJ after seeing the uncanny resemblance in the viral clip

A Michael Jackson lookalike performed a viral dance. Image: @officialfabiojackson

Source: TikTok

A Michael Jackson lookalike attempted the Tshwala Bami dance. He tried to capture the magic of the viral dance challenge.

Falling short of expectations

However, what unfolded in the TikTok video posted by @officialfabiojackson was far from the smooth and electrifying performance TikTok users expected.

Despite the doppelganger's best efforts, his dance skills failed to impress. Michael Jackson was known for his legendary dance moves but this copycat left viewers underwhelmed.

Dance video goes viral

As the video spread like wildfire, netizens wasted no time cracking jokes about the guy doing the SA dance.

Watch the video below:

SA rates MJ impersonator's moves

Many netizens said his footwork and rhythm didn't hold a candle to the King of Pop.

See some comments below:

@don.gsxr joked:

"Kgane you didn't rest in peace?"

@Thinangcongo stated:

"Michael Jackson that doesn't know how to dance. "

@tatendamphofu wrote:

"Sifile am sure asisekho emhlabeni."

@NikitaMugadi posted:

"Nah cause Michael Jackson would have nailed it at first try. "

@mrrobbers said:

"He came back a little bit stiff. Usazoswabuluka. "

@user8959853787453 mentioned:

"Guys, been telling you to avoid RIP on the graves. Write it in full. RIP is misleading for Return If Possible. "

@user2504447853071zee commented:

"He rose from the dead and forgot to bring his dance moves."

@NatashaModise added:

"Bathong wena, tsosa Brenda she’ll definitely kill this trend. "

Sbongiseni Gwala wrote:

"Uvukile? "

Dr Malinga performs the Tshwala Bami dance

The singer participated in the Tshwala Bami challenge, but his speedy execution of the vibey moves had people scratching their heads.

Dr Malinga posted the video on his TikTok account and viewers dragged him to hell and back. The Tshwala Bami challenge is the latest craze on social media, and people from all corners of the country can't get enough of the smooth routine.

