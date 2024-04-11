A white man went viral after he tried the Tshwala Bami dance challenge in a video which left peeps in laughter

The gentleman revealed in his TikTok clip that he had been practising the dance for 31 days

South Africans reacted to the clip, and many could not help but laugh at the man's dance moves as they flocked to the comments section

This man refused to be left behind as he hopped on the infamous dance challenge and shared his video on TikTok.

An American man showed off his dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @chadevans06

US man does Tswhala Bami dance challenge

The famous dance challenge has overtaken the world, leaving many amused. @chadevans06 revealed that he had been practising for the challenge for 31 days, and now he was finally ready to unveil his dance moves.

The video began as the man showed off his interesting dance moves, which amused many people online. The clip became a viral hit, generating over 219K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within three days of its publication on the platform.

Watch the man break it down on the dance floor below:

Mzansi in stitches

Many people online were entertained by the American man's hilarious dance moves as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply loved it.

Latinmom3 said:

"Greatest effort, white boy still creeping in there. You need another 31 days."

J M wrote:

"I swear, seeing him dance and smile just makes everyone’s day better."

Call_Me_BMelo cracked a joke, saying:

"It’s giving Carlton from Fresh Prince of Belair."

CislynBrown gushed over his moves, adding:

"You hit some moves so perfectly, then it's like Alfonso takes over, and you start dancing to the cymbals, then hit again afro. I like it."

Gem_model82 commented:

"You did better than I ever will do, lol."

Melissa Nomfundo Sithole said:

"Dlala mlungu you did great. I'm afraid to try this."

White man's hilarious Tshwala Bami dance challenge goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that the popular dance challenge titled Tshwala Bami has taken social media by storm, and many are hopping on the dance trend to showcase their impressive moves.

The TikTok video shared by @donutsdannyboy received over 13.5 million views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The white man participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and showed off his moves, which left netizens in laughter.

