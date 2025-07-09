Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was accused of being linked with criminal gangs and interfering with police investigations into politically motivated murders

The bold allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at a press briefing last Sunday

Although the focus was on the South African Police Service, people wondered about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role

The country was in total shock on Sunday after General Mkhwanazi announced that Mchunu was receiving financial support from an allegedly corrupt businessman to fund his political endeavours.

Mchunu denied the allegations made against him. General Mkhwanazi came fully prepared at the press briefing and detailed a sequence of events that led to the breaking up of a task force set up in 2018 to investigate the killing of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal.

The President has claimed not to have known about the alleged corruption and promised to look into it when he returns from the BRICS Leaders’ Summit currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. South Africans could not help but wonder if Cyril Ramaphosa was a part of the highlighted corruption allegations.

SA questions Ramaphosa’s position in criminal syndicate

The youth of South Africa have shared their concerns with the President’s silence about the corruption and gender-based violence incidents in the country. They highlighted that his silence was too loud for someone who’s supposed to be for the people.

After General Mkhwanazi’s shocking allegations on Sunday, the youth questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s innocence. The youngsters thanked the power of social media for spreading the message and Mkhwanazi’s bravery for revealing the country’s flawed justice system in real time, where nobody could alter his message:

“General Mkhwanazi is a brave man. May he be protected.”

Parliament has highlighted that the President will be addressing the serious allegations. Ramaphosa said:

“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed.

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”

SA questions Ramaphosa’s innocence in crime syndicate

Social media users shared their thoughts on Mkhwanazi’s bold allegations:

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to look into the crime syndicate allegations upon his return from Brazil. Image: @Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

@JOHANNA SANDRA commented:

“I have a feeling that our President is also part of the corruption.”

@Nathi💞💋shared:

“Cupcake is not for the people, guys. I need us to understand and accept that. He's a businessman, and his money is more important to him.”

@Andrianah Ngomane wrote:

“I believe Cupcake is part of it because as a President, you are quiet while your country is going through it. He must leave, honestly.”

@sweeter than honey🤤✨️thought:

“They definitely threatened him, hence this press release.”

@Tshepii🥺💋said:

“Cupcake is a deliberately 'blind' man protecting all his crooked cronies, and now, when the truth is out, he will ‘look at it more closely’. What he is saying is ‘Let me find a way to cover up all the BS we get up to without accountability’. He might as well stay wherever he is! We have our Mkhwanazi.”

@lesibbyukq8 pointed out pointed out:

“Ramaphosa cannot be trusted at all if we are to think of the Phalaphala scandal and how that was never resolved.”

@_onkgopotse._commented:

“I’m so happy we’re focusing on real problems.”

