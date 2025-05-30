A young South African woman from Pretoria went viral for sharing her 2017 kidnapping story

Woman shares 2017 kidnapping story

A South African youngster, Affiey, shared one of her most traumatic memories. The lady travelled back to 2017, where she left home to visit her cousins in a different town.

Her mother warned her about leaving home, but she insisted on seeing her extended family in Germiston. Affiey and her cousins made plans to sneak out on the evening of the 16th of December:

“Later that night, we did as we planned. We told our brother that we were going home. We went to my other cousin’s home since her father was not that strict. We knew he was not going to tell our mothers what we did, little did we know about the tragedy that was waiting to happen.”

The youngsters snuck into a local tavern where Affiey met her ex-boyfriend. The former lovers went out for a breather, and that’s when the young lady got snatched by a group of guys who drove in a white minibus taxi:

“They quickly dragged me to get into that taxi, my ex tried to fight them, but he failed because the other guys were too many.”

Affiey was drugged and sexually abused by her four perpetrators. She had no idea where she was as she was locked in a shack in the middle of a bushy field:

“I didn't die that night, but a part of me did.”

Three of the guys went out and left the lady with one of the group’s members. He was remorseful for what they did to Affiey:

“After they left, the guy came to me and apologised, saying that he doesn't like what he and his friends do, so he let me go and advised me to run and never look back.”

The young lady took the man’s advice and ran for her life until morning. She bumped into a man who, with the help of his wife, assisted Affiey.

“I asked them to call my ex since I couldn't call my mom because she was far and there was no other number l knew besides his and my mom's. Also, they called the police, and they took me to the hospital.”

The justice system has not yet done anything about Affiey’s case. The youngster highlighted that the event still haunts her seven years later:

“A case was opened, but nothing was ever done or said about it till this day. In everything that happened, I am just grateful for life, even though my girlhood was taken without my consent, but I will always be grateful that they didn't kill me.”

SA responds to woman’s kidnapping story

Social media users were heartbroken after learning about Affiey’s tragic story and shared some of their own:

A youngster opened up about her kidnapping story online. Image: @thick_affiiey

Source: TikTok

@Skylar.ww shared:

“I swear something similar happened to me. I was almost kidnapped too. Then two weeks later, on my way to school, I got mugged then he graped me. It was two days before my birthday. He wouldn't let me go afterwards, but I told him if he did, I'd bring money because I lived nearby (I lied). He eventually gave in, and I ran. I threw myself in the middle of the road the minute I saw a car. The lady came out of her car, and I explained to her, crying, what had happened.

“I called my mom with her phone and she came. I was so grateful to be alive still. We went to school to report it since I couldn't write my exam, and then went to the police station to open a case. I did everything, including the grape kit. The case was closed in two weeks. About three years later, he was arrested for the same crime. He had graped about 20 other people. After another year, year, he was sentenced to 400+ years plus one life sentence for all the grape charges, plus theft and others.

“I got justice, but a part of me died that day, and I'll never get it back. This traumatic event has tainted my birthday because it will always be a reminder to me. I'm lowkey still traumatised. Every time a car parks close to me, I panic. I’m so sorry we went through this because it wasn't our fault. We didn't deserve this. I hope you're okay. I pray to God you get your justice one day.”

@Yanhleeh❤️💕commented:

“I have a similar story and the same place in 2020 at Katlehong Thwala. I still remember the guys and the taxi.”

@gontse keitumetse thobejane wrote:

“It happened to me in 2021. It’s the same story. I ended up in Weskopies for six months. I was diagnosed with PTSD.”

South Africans were appalled to learn new information about the viral Bergview College assault case.

A group of young South African girls held a peaceful protest in one village in the Eastern Cape amid the Bergview College assault case.

A South African lady reflected on the multiple protests with no diversity held for the 7-year-old assault victim since early March.

