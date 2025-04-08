Woman Points Out Lack of Diversity During Justice for Cwecwe Protests in the Country
- A South African lady reflected on the multiple protests held for the 7-year-old assault victim since early March
- She noticed that the rainbow nation was not as united as she thought, with black people standing on the front lines
- More Mzansi citizens pointed out the problem and discussed it in the comments section of a viral TikTok post
South Africans have been filling the streets in all nine provinces of the country, fighting for justice.
The Bergview College assault case deeply affected many people after the victim’s mother detailed the bizarre story on social media.
Lady points out lack of diversity in protests
A South African woman, active in the fight for justice, reflected on the protests held during the chaotic Bergview College assault case. She pointed out that there were few to no white people marching in the streets with the rest of Mzansi as they urged the justice system to take action.
The lady took to TikTok to express her disappointment with the absent racial group:
“I know that I should not be shocked at this point because this is a regular thing. We know that black women’s lives aren’t and our grief isn’t valued either. It’s crazy because this is a child and you’d think people would have more compassion for children, but they don’t.
“I’m saying this because I know a lot of people in Cape Town do not necessarily have traditional jobs, so they do have the freedom to be able to attend marches like these, but they don’t. People who do have the choice, are the people who did not show up, white women, white men, and coloured people.
“I was really disappointed because I have seen marches for other movements in Cape Town and there is an overwhelming support from black women even if they are not directly affected by those issues.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi points out rainbow nation problem
Social media users chatted about the lack of diversity in the ongoing protests over the Bergview College assault case:
@Gemini_Major wrote:
“These are the same people who expect us as black people to march for Palestine, but do nothing for the 7-year-old child.”
@Dannie said:
“They can’t miss their mochas and pilates.”
@Lorde Lisa sighed:
“Not to be that person but results would’ve varied if Cwecwe was white and/or the principal was black, but this is our rainbow nation.”
@Valkenburg said:
“I also didn’t see any black people marching or searching with us for Joslin. In fact, I went on this creator's page to February 2024 and no videos about awareness on it either, lol. So pot meets kettle, I guess?”
@Thee Madamosielle commented:
“I've been saying this that we're on our own as a race. We must come to terms with this.”
@Hi Sibs recalled:
“Some just watched us from the top of their buildings.”
Mzansi fears losing fight against GBV
South Africans feared losing the fight against so they organised mass marches across the country to urge the justice system to take action. News of the Minister of Police allegedly lying about important details of the case underwhelmed the country.
The country suggested a national shutdown as parents felt uncomfortable sending their children to school as the number of minors assaulted in the country increases. Mzansi has also called upon traditional healers to intervene in the case.
