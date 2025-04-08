A young South African lady revisited a chat that was put to rest last December after it almost divided the country

News of American music star Chris Brown coming to Mzansi was met with backlash from many citizens

The celebrity’s fans clashed with gender-based violence (GBV) activists who opposed his visit due to abuse allegations

A South African lady from Cape Town, Salma, explained to the Mzansi people why Chris Brown’s visit to the country was problematic.

While many supported her views, others defended the music mogul, rallying behind his name.

Salma calls out Chris’ fans amid GBV case

South Africans expressed mixed feelings about Chris Brown visiting the country last December. His fans were over the moon about the star’s visit, but their joy was soon dampened by the social media protests over his past abuse allegations.

Gender-based violence activists urged that Chris Brown never set foot in a country that already had high assault cases. The star’s fans fought back as they wanted to watch their idol perform live.

South Africans joined forces after hearing the bizarre story of a 7-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted at school. Mzansi organised protests and online campaigns to urge the justice system to take action. The case has had numerous twists and turns, including political fights.

Salma went viral after giving Chris Brown’s supporters a side eye for joining the fight for justice, given the chaotic 7-year-old assault victim’s case. The activist captioned her now-viral TikTok video:

“Posting justice for Cweewe after going to the Chris Brown concert just shows your selective activism. But you’re not all ready for that conversation. Let's be activists for all the right reasons, not just when it benefits you.”

Mzansi calls out Chris Brown fans

Social media users responded to Salma in a thread of comments:

@Nikki.Tamecka pointed out the selective activism:

“They only care when it hits too close to home.”

@Bella sighed after explaining:

“Do you all remember how they were bashing the one page that spoke out on GBV? Yho, there’s no hope.”

@aals_06 wrote about the concept of growth:

“Everyone’s understanding grows at different times. Let’s focus on educating, not gatekeeping activism.”

@sassee_muntu explained the lady’s flaw after addressing Chris Brown’s fans:

“You focus on CB so much yet we have so many SA celebs who have been accused, some even convicted, yet we see them on screen and still giging.”

@✍️🏾sandise_ announced his feelings towards the post:

“They are not going to like this.”

@Christenmudz 🦢 pointed out some of Mzansi’s silent people:

“And all the influencers who haven’t said a word!”

SA scared of losing fight against GBV

