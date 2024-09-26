South Africans cannot contain their joy after learning that American artist Christians Brown will be performing in Mzansi soon

A lady on TikTok, Sthembelo Mhlongo, shared her excitement in a video where she danced to one of Brown's hit songs 'Grass Ain't Greener'

Social media users flooded Mhlongo's comments section to express their excitement about the possible concert

On Tuesday, American artist Chris Brown broke the internet after sharing that he was planning to come to South Africa.

South Africans could not keep calm after Chris Brown announced he was coming to Mzansi. Image: @sthembelomhlongo2

Source: TikTok

His fans lost it and flooded his Instagram comments section after he posted an AI-generated video announcing the big news.

Mzansi overjoyed by Chris Brown coming to SA

Chris Brown is one of the biggest artists in the world. Brown is known for his stellar work in music, dance and acting.

The star recently collaborated with a young South African learner whom he spotted on TikTok. Their song went viral and made the lady a social media sensation.

On Tuesday, Christians Brown surprised his Mzansi and Brazilian fans by posting an AI-generated video of himself announcing that he'd soon be visiting the two countries. Brown's visitation could only mean one thing: a show to remember.

His fans went wild in his comments section and filmed their reactions on social media. A young lady, Sthembelo Mhlongo, shared a clip of herself jamming to one of Brown's hits, capturing her excitement.

In a different video, Mhlongo studied some of Chris Brown's "powerful adlibs", where she sat with a pen and paper and listened to one of his songs on repeat.

She captioned her clip:

"I am so happy; I am failing to act normal. Where are we going to get the money to attend?"; I

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Chris Brown coming to South Africa

Social media users expressed their joy and excitement for a possible Chris Brown concert:

@khithayza felt too old to be overjoyed about the news:

"Guys, is it wrong for me to be so excited? I'm 43, but hey I'm so excited."

@Ceec Elsie is willing to travel for Chris:

"Even if he's in Durban, I'll go there."

@Dimpho hunny👑 found Mhlongo's outfit hilarious:

"This is the whole country's attire for the concert."

@Ngoanan'a Mosotho will be spending her savings:

"There goes my two-pot money."

@Nobuhle Sk🇿🇦🇿🇦 is getting ready to save for the tickets:

"When is he coming? I need to save money."

@♡Precious B♡ came up with a risky plan:

"Prepare to sell mom's fridge and other appliances. We'll deal with it when we return."

