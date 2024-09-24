US Singer Chris Brown Confirms South African Tour, Fans Rave: “Hide Your Girlfriends and Wives”
- US singer-songwriter and dancer Chris Brown has booked a ticket to Mzansi as he prepares local stages for a tour
- The King of R&B will make his first trip in nearly 10 years after an exclusive one-night-only showcase in 2016
- Local fans raved over his announcement, heading online to react to the news, though there aren't official dates yet
US singer-songwriter and dancer Chris Brown is coming to South Africa.
After a years-long hiatus from local shores, Breezy, no stranger to this part of the world, has finally injected the funk into his Mzansi fanbase.
Chris Brown confirms South African tour
The celebrated performer posted a concise but assuring hint of his intentions to return after nearly 10 years, simply posting:
"South Africa (pervy eyes), I'm coming."
In 2012, the multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning sensation completed the Carpe Diem Tour and returned in 2015 for his X Tour Live.
The following year, he graced the Durban stage for an exclusive one-night-only Mother of all Parties showcase at Kings Park Stadium on 2 July 2016.
This signalled the last time the R&B wonder, who made a surprise cameo appearance on the set of Generations in 2007, touched down in SA.
Local fans mad with excitement
The announcement of an upcoming, though dates are yet to be released, went down well with online users.
Briefly News looks at the enthusiastic reactions.
@Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:
"He must apply for citizenship, ayeke ingena phuma."
@KingDon_za said:
This sudden influx of American celebrities to South Africa is worrying."
@FootballStage_1 added:
"It will be crazy for South African women to welcome him. After his history."
Source: Briefly News
