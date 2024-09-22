Fans Turn Up for Busta Rhymes at DStv Delicious Fest in Cold Joburg Weather
- Thousands of music lovers turned up to see Busta Rhymes live in action at the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival
- The rapper and his US counterpart, singer Jason Derulo, headlined the event after a family bereavement thwarted Janet Jackson
- Online users expressed surprise at the massive turnout at the concert venue despite the cold weather in Johannesburg on Saturday
Despite the cold Johannesburg weather, thousands turned up for the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival on Saturday.
Following Janet Jackson's withdrawal due to a family bereavement, US rapper Busta Rhymes and singer Jason Derulo headlined the show.
Fans turn up for Busta Rhymes at DStv Fest
The last-minute switch-up to the headline acts, and the unexpected weather could not match up against the heat brought by the artists.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a video showing a raving crowd singing along to a timeless Busta Rhyme classic.
"One of the coldest nights, if not the coldest night of 2024, in Johannesburg," the caption read.
The 35-second clip, recorded by someone further back in the audience, captures Busta Rhymes performing his timeless classic, I Know What You Want, released in February 2003 and features Mariah Carey.
The warm Johannesburg crowd can be heard singing along to the song word for word, clearly taken, and the Grammy award-winning rapper can be seen on the projector taking in the electric scenes, a broad smile lighting up his face.
Crows stans international showcase
However, plenty in the comments lamented the cold weather and goated those who rose above it to attend the warm concert scenes.
Briefly News takes in some of the sizzling reactions.
@CourageRKhomola wrote:
"This is awesome. The coldest night in Joburg this year was -4°."
@khandizwe_chris said:
"Damn, having people attend your event in this cold weather is definitely a blessing."
@CT_MSportsFan added:
"South Africans and monate ke monwana le lenala."
Source: Briefly News
