South African singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana spoke out about being wronged for the past five years

The star dropped this bombshell on fans and supporters through her social media page

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Simphiwe Dana opened up about being betrayed by those close to her. Image: @simphiwedana

Tjo, many netizens wondered on social media what had happened to the South African singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana as she decided to speak up about what had happened to her for the past five years.

Recently, the 45-year-old Afro-soul musician who had squashed her beef with Thandiswa Mazwai last year, went on social media and opened up about how she was wronged in the past.

On Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Dana shared a post where she revealed that she was stolen from, though the star didn't go into detail what was taken from her and who the suspect/s were, she made it known how painful the betrayal she received was and that those who were involved were her people.

This statement left many netizens with questions, and others curious to know what had taken place that made her open up about it on social media.

She wrote:

"Im actually getting madder by the moment. I know I bring genius things. For the past 5 years, I’ve been stolen from. And my people have been a part of it. I’m tired. The betrayal is painful"

Netizens react to Simphiwe Dana's revelation

Shortly after the star who celebrated 20 years in the music industry dropped this revelation, which left many netizens feeling her pain, others flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

Singer Moneoa wrote:

"You’re a legend. I’m really sorry for whatever it is you’re going through, but please always know you’re literally one of my biggest inspirations for individuality and authenticity in writing and the style of expressing music. They can’t compete where they don’t compare. You’re amazing. We love you. @simphiwedana Your anger is a feeling, sis’wam. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Don’t apologise for being human. Thina Siyakuthanda futhi Siyabulela kuwe for sharing your amazing talent with us."

jo_annstrauss said:

"You are our original, and we are grateful for you."

phindiguleburley commented:

"So sad…people have no shame and have become lazy to even think! Still love you madly, Sis."

nomfundomarele responded:

"Love to you, Sim. Awuyontanga yabo. Let your guides handle it."

prettypetite_za replied:

"You are legendary, and we love you."

Singer Simphiwe Dana spoke about her pain of betrayal. Image: @simphiwedana

Simphiwe Dana accuses Gayton McKenzie of lying

Simphiwe Dana isn't always poised and demure, as her fans and a government official found out in 2024. Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe Dana accused the then newly appointed Minister Gayton McKenzie of lying.

She claimed that McKenzie had falsely listed her as a beneficiary of a relief fund when she never received any money from his ministry. Dana clarified that her music director, Titi, applied on her behalf without her knowledge.

